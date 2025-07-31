What you need to know

Samsung’s XR headset is officially launching later this year alongside the company's tri-fold phone.

The TriFold will run Android XR, pack dual Micro OLEDs with eye tracking, and fold inward with two hinges.

Samsung also teased that the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 are both expected to launch in the next few months.

During its Q2 2025 earnings call, Samsung confirmed that the Project Moohan XR headset is set to launch later this year. It’ll roll out alongside a new tri-fold phone, setting the stage for a direct swing at Apple’s Vision Pro and giving Samsung something its rivals don’t have yet.

Samsung has already rolled out the Galaxy S25 lineup, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 in 2025. Now, it’s confirmed that a tri-fold phone is also on the way, set to launch in the second half of the year (via SeekingAlpha).

While we’ve been hearing about Samsung’s tri-fold phone for what feels like forever, it was anyone’s guess whether it was real or just stuck in prototype purgatory up until now.

First Android XR device ever

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z TriFold is shaping up to be the first-ever device running Android XR. It sports a dual-hinge design that folds inward, keeping the main display tucked away when closed. For visuals, it’s expected to use two Micro OLED panels with a 90Hz refresh rate and built-in eye tracking.

Under the hood, it’ll likely be powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, which can handle up to 12 camera feeds at once. Power comes from an external battery pack, keeping the main unit light and wearable.

Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 are showing up early

Samsung’s earnings call also dropped a heads-up that the Galaxy S25 FE is arriving earlier than usual, likely in late August or early September. The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to show up around then too.

The Korean tech giant teased Project Moohan in early 2025, then basically went radio silence. But now, it's finally putting the rumors to rest and showing it's serious about its Android XR ambitions.