Best Buy's Labor Day sale is LIVE: see the TOP 10 best deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other Android tech

The Labor Day sales have finally arrived, and Best Buy is steadily dropping some of the best Android deals this side of Black Friday. Whether you're looking for a discounted smartphone, fitness tracker, or a student-friendly Chromebook, keep reading for all of my favorite deals from the sale.

I'm talking about Android deals like $200 off the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, or this surprising offer that carves over 50% off this bundle that gets you a Acer Chromebook 315 and a protective sleeve. And of course, there are still plenty of Google Pixel 10 preorder deals available at Best Buy over the next few days.

I have years of experience covering sales just like this one, so if you're on the hunt for the best Android deals from Best Buy's Labor Day sale, you're in the right place. Keep reading for all of my top 10 picks available now.

Best Buy's Labor Day sale - my top 10 Android deals

Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799, plus free $100 gift card at Best Buy The Google Pixel 10 doesn't officially hit store shelves until August 28th, but you can preorder it from Best Buy today and get a free $100 gift card with your purchase. There's also up to $575 of trade-in credit up for grabs. Read more ▼

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy The Pixel 10 series may be getting all of the attention, but the OnePlus 13 continues to take the top spot for best Android phone released in 2025 so far. Grab the 512GB device during Best Buy's Labor Day sale and you'll score a straight $150 off! Read more ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy Despite being a few years old, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still rank among my favorite wireless headphones, thanks to their balance of great sound with reliable noise cancellation and a comfortable design for all-day usage. If I didn't already own a pair I'd be buying them now, seeing as how the XM4s are currently selling for just $199.99 at Best Buy. Read more ▼

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ sleeve: $299 $139 at Best Buy Heading back to school? Buy the versatile Acer Chromebook 315 from Best Buy and you'll get over 50% off your purchase. The retailer will also throw in a free protective sleeve, just for kicks. Read more ▼

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy Who needs a new TV? Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into any existing HMDI port and you'll get instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution. You'll also get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, and for a limited time, a $20 Labor Day discount. Read more ▼

HP Chromebook 15: $429 $199 at Best Buy Chromebooks are essential tools for many students, and Best Buy's Labor Day sale presents a great opportunity to grab one of these laptops for cheap. Case in point: the HP Chromebook 15, a versatile, no-frills device with a large UHD display, all-day battery, and a snappy quad-core Intel processor. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 128GB: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Samsung's latest lineup of foldable phones was just released in late July, but you can already score a straight $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE by purchasing the clamshell device unlocked during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Read more ▼

Sony WF-1000XM5: $329.99 $214.99 at Best Buy Our favorite wireless earbuds for Android devices, the Sony WF-1000XM5 boast super-customizable sound quality with 12mm drivers, outstanding noise cancellation, and a handy wireless charging case. Buy these buds during Best Buy's big sale for an epic $115 discount. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 256GB: $319.99 $219.99 at Best Buy Currently $100 off during Best Buy's Labor Day sale, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a cheap Android tablet with a rugged build, Snapdragon chipset, and expandable storage up to 1TB using microSD. Read more ▼