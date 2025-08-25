What you need to know

Meta has reportedly inked a deal with Google to use its cloud services for the next six years.

Reports state the deal was made for $10 billion, and would afford Google's cloud-based servers, storage, and more.

Some note that Meta is shifting into a more serious focus on AI, which is something the company noted during its Q2 2025 earnings report.

Meta states it plans to increase its available revenue for AI, anywhere from $66 billion to $72 billion in 2025.

Reports have started rolling in about a major deal signed between Meta and Google for cloud services.

The deal was reportedly made last Thursday (Aug 21), which is when Reuters states its "source" informed it. Those sources claim that Meta has inked a deal with Google for $10 billion, and that this deal is a "six-year" contract that involves the use of the latter's cloud services. It's been reported that Meta will be able to leverage Google's cloud-based storage, networking, servers, and "other services."

Reuters' source didn't go into more detail about the Meta, Google deal. However, the post states The Information first broke the news about this development, which CNBC promptly expanded on soon after.

It seems that Meta is extremely interested in widening the range of its AI infrastructure. It's likely Meta's interest in Google's wide-arching cloud services is to build a more solid base as it pushes ahead with more prominent ambitions in AI. So far, Google and Meta have declined to comment on the recent reports.

Meta's serious about AI

As CNBC noted, Meta's recent Q2 2025 earnings report highlighted the company's plans for increased spending regarding its AI plans this year. The earnings report late in July highlighted Meta's soaring 22% increase in revenue, year-over-year (YoY), to $47.52 billion. Its growth significantly outpaced many expectations for it last quarter. However, it was stated that this increase was largely attributed to Meta's AI-powered advertising.

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented, stating the platform's AI-based ads have helped users "stay on its platforms" and have continued to display "strong engagement." It was also mentioned that Meta has been more aggressively chasing more AI chances in the industry, as it pushes to create "super intelligence," which Zuckerberg states is "AI that surpasses human intelligence in every way we think, is now in sight."

So far, Meta has spent roughly $17.01 billion in building new AI infrastructure, such as data centers and funding for advanced research. More than that, Meta is expected to boost its available revenue, anywhere from $66 billion to $72 billion in 2025. This is reportedly a $30 billion increase compared to 2024.