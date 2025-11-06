What you need to know

Apple is reportedly finalizing a $1 billion-per-year deal with Google to use a custom Gemini AI model boasting 1.2 trillion parameters.

While Google provides the AI model, Apple plans to run it on its own Private Cloud Compute servers to maintain its privacy-first stance.

The upgraded, Gemini-powered Siri is expected to debut in spring 2026, likely alongside iOS 26.4.

Siri has often trailed behind Google Assistant and Alexa, especially in handling complex tasks, understanding context, and using generative AI. To catch up, Apple seems ready to use a solution from an unexpected source: Google.

A Bloomberg report says Apple is about to sign a deal to pay around $1 billion each year for a custom version of Google’s Gemini AI model. This model has about 1.2 trillion parameters, while Apple’s current model has about 150 billion.

Apple reportedly plans to run this Gemini-based model on its own Private Cloud Compute servers. This means Google supplies the model, while Apple keeps it behind its own walls to preserve its privacy narrative. The revamped Siri is expected to roll out in spring 2026, possibly as part of iOS 26.4.

This move also shows that Apple recognizes its AI models are not yet ready. Earlier this year, Apple looked at other AI partners, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, before choosing Google. The deal does not mean Google’s search engine or brand will appear in Apple’s interface; most of the integration will happen in the background.

Temporary boost

For Apple, this is a smart temporary solution. It gets access to a powerful model now while it works on its own future AI. The report says Apple is developing its own cloud-based model with about 1 trillion parameters.

However, there are caveats. The agreement isn’t fully public yet, so details might change. And while more parameters usually mean stronger models, user experience depends on a lot more than just size — datasets, latency, privacy, integration all matter. Also, Apple has had AI-feature delays before.

If the deal pans out, Siri could become much more capable by spring 2026, thanks to Google’s AI. The $1 billion per year price may make heads turn, but since Apple is catching up in AI, paying for access makes sense right now.