Wear OS in 2025: How Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus smartwatches fared against our expectations

Features
By published

Wear OS watches in general are better than ever, but Google and Samsung have only widened the gap.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 (left) showing the Gemini Tile, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (right) showing a Tile with Weather, Calendar, and other data.
(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Grade: B

As Android Central's Wearables Editor, I ended 2024 by predicting what would happen with Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus, and other Wear OS watches in 2025. Some predictions were dead on; others were wishful thinking. Looking back, I'm grading where these companies met, exceeded, or fell short of my expectations.

I incorrectly guessed that Samsung wouldn't "go the squircle route" and that we'd see a Moto 360 successor this year. But despite my misses, I'm generally happy with my educated guesswork.