As Android Central's Wearables Editor, I ended 2024 by predicting what would happen with Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus, and other Wear OS watches in 2025. Some predictions were dead on; others were wishful thinking. Looking back, I'm grading where these companies met, exceeded, or fell short of my expectations.

In my "What we expect from Wear OS in 2025" post, I correctly predicted Google and Samsung's major health and fitness push, and (unfortunately) knew that other Wear OS brands would struggle with updates this year.

I incorrectly guessed that Samsung wouldn't "go the squircle route" and that we'd see a Moto 360 successor this year. But despite my misses, I'm generally happy with my educated guesswork.