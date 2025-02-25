OnePlus pushes open sale of Watch 3 after 'Meda' error

What you need to know

OnePlus announced in a press release that it will delay the open sale of its Watch 3.

This move came after the company realized that the back panel of the watch stated "Meda in China" instead of Made in China.

Official open sales of the wearable have now been pushed to April 2025, however the company continues to accept pre-orders for the wearable.

OnePlus announced in a press release that it will be pushing the open sale of the Watch 3 to April 2025. Initially, the wearable was supposed to go on sale starting today (Feb. 25), however looks like the company buying time to rectify the typo it made on the back panel of the Watch 3.

"The delay comes as a result of a minor typographical error identified below the watch face, which the company is addressing with a new batch," OnePlus said in the presser.

For those who need to be caught up, last week, one user on Reddit noticed a minor error with the wearable. The company ended up engraving "Meda in China" instead of "Made in China," on the first batch of wearables that went out.

Following mixed reactions to this hilarious typo, with some questioning how the wearable passed final quality checks, the company took to X(formerly Twitter) to put all the chatter to rest.

It stated that "a typo slipped through," and "it was totally unintentional." And if users seem to have received one that says "Meda" on the wearable, they have one of two options. They can either keep it as a 'super limited edition' or return it to the company for a brand new one — minus the typo of course.

OnePlus further thanked users for understanding, while they "get everything back in check!" Which now seems like a two month delay. While we are yet to get an exact date for open sales, it's important to note that pre-orders for the corrected device are said to run from Feb to April.

That said, OnePlus the Watch 3 looks like a major hardware upgrade over the OnePlus Watch 2. According to Android Central's Michael Hicks, the "active crown, fixed health tracking, eye-friendly display, smarter coprocessor, and larger battery capacity," takes it a notch higher than its predecessor.