What you need to know

The unreleased "Pixel Tablet's Pen" has been spotted online and is being sold through various online retailers, including Amazon, by third-party sellers.

The listings appear to have official units from a canceled production run, identifiable by the GM0KF model number, "Designed for Google" badge, and Google logo.

The pen, which uses the USI 2.0 standard supported by the Pixel Tablet, works flawlessly for drawing and note-taking. It has a USB-C charging port and charges quickly.

As you know, the Pixel Tablet's stylus was never officially launched, even though we saw several leaks and rumors about its existence and design last year. Google seems to have cancelled it for some unknown reason. But what's more fascinating is Google's first-party unreleased Pen is now being sold on several online sites, including Amazon.

While Google isn't selling these on its website, the accessory seems to have made it to the hands of some eager buyers. The pen looks like the real deal and not some kind of knock-off, as it shows up in one of the listings in the official Google-branded packaging, with "Pixel Tablet Pen" printed on the box.

(Image credit: Goofish listing)

The first listing for the Pixel Tablet Pen began appearing on the Chinese marketplace Goofish, and later, the listings started cropping up on Amazon through different sellers sold under a generic "GM0KF for Pixel Tablet Stylus Pen Compatible with Google Pixel Tablet Pen" heading. Upon closer examination of the images in the Goofish listing, these accessories carry the GM0KF model number, a “Designed for Google” badge, and Google’s logo on the button at the top of the stylus. The listing on Goofish shows the Pixel Tablet Pen in two colors, grey and white, and supports the USI 2.0 standard.

Folks at 9to5 Google purchased one of these pens and gave it a go, and it looks like the stylus worked flawlessly. "The stylus has a USB-C charging port with a status light, and charges up pretty quickly." When you bring the Pixel Table Pen close to the Pixel Tablet, it picks up on the accessory and starts functioning as it should.

"Input is responsive and fluid, the software responds when you hover over buttons, and there are no headaches anywhere," the publication added.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 9to5 Google) (Image credit: 9to5 Google) (Image credit: 9to5 Google) (Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The website notes that the special button at the top of the pen is merely to be fidgeted with and has no known functionality. Early leaks showed that clicking this button could pull up the note-taking app or the Find my Device, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case with these pens.

Unreleased products might suddenly show up on sale in limited quantities; however, this is a first where a larger batch of Pixel Tablet Pens is being widely sold through Amazon. Only suggesting that the stylus could've passed through the production process, but was suddenly shelved by Google at the last minute. However, Android Central has reached out to Google on this, and we'll update this article once we have more information.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This widespread availability could also mean that Pixel Tablet owners who have been relying on some of the best third-party styluses on the market might now be able to get their hands on the supposedly official Google Pixel Tablet Pen via Amazon.