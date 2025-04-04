Amazon's leftover spring deals include $120 OFF the Google Pixel Tablet, but it ends soon

Although Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, there are still a few leftover phone and tablet deals remaining. One such deal includes $120 OFF the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon, nearly bringing this mid-range device back to its lowest price ever.

This deal is for the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage, and while it certainly isn't a premium-level device, it's plenty for most casual users and those with Google Home ecosystems. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, an 11-inch screen, and the user-friendly Pixel UI that many users like. While it probably isn't powerful enough for most hardcore gaming, it boasts the ability to multitask, manage smart home devices, and utilize Google AI features, along with quick compatibility with other Pixel devices. It's also worth noting that Google will be ending software updates for the Pixel Tablet next summer, though that might not be a big deal for some.

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): $399.00 $279.00 at Amazon Even with spring sales winding down, Amazon is still offering a 30% discount on the 128GB configuration of the Google Pixel Tablet, marking $120 in savings. This entry-level tablet is nothing too crazy, but it offers straightforward compatibility with other Pixel devices, Google smart home commands, Chromecast, and more, and it normally has a sticker price of $400. Price comparison: Best Buy - $279.00 | Google - $279.00

✅Recommended if: you're a fan of the Google-Android UI interface and/or you have other devices within the Pixel ecosystem; you need a low-cost, user-friendly tablet; you want a device that will let you utilize multi-tasking or control smart home devices.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a tablet that includes many years of Android updates; you want a device that's powerful enough for gaming.

The Google Pixel Tablet is highly considered a great device by those who like the Pixel ecosystem, and by those who are more casual tablet users. It features a good-looking 11-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, Google AI features, and a simple user-friendly interface with the Pixel design language. You can get it in either 128GB or 256GB storage configurations, and in either Porcelain or Hazel colors.

Arguably the biggest downside to this tablet is Google's decision to stop deploying updates for the Pixel tablet next summer, but if that doesn't bother you, then this could be a solid pick while it's under $300.