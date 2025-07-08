The Pixel Tablet's Prime Day price is so low it's got to be illegal

I used to love my Nest Hub. It showed a constant slideshow of all my recent and favorite Google Photos so I could reminisce every time I stepped foot into the kitchen, but its other function slowly became impossible to use: Google Assistant. I don't know what Google has done to break Assistant to much, but it's terrible these days. Gemini is the answer, but the Nest Hub doesn't support it!

That's where the Google Pixel Tablet comes in. Not only does it look exactly like a Nest Hub when docked on its glorious speaker base, but it supports the superior Gemini out of the box and no longer makes me want to pull my hair out daily. Plus, it's a MIND BLOWING $150 off during Prime Day this year!

That's enough to grab the handy Pixel Tablet Dock and still come out spending less money than the Pixel Tablet's full cost before Prime Day.

It's almost half price! $150 off: at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet 📺 Was: $399.99 Now: $249.99 at Amazon "For the most part, Google didn't try to reinvent the wheel with the Pixel Tablet. As an Android tablet, it's pretty much the perfect tablet for almost everything. But it really flexes its muscles when attached to the included Charging Speaker Dock, transforming it into a supercharged smart home display." — Andrew Myrick for Android Central Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Recommended if: you're a casual tablet user who loves seeing their photos displayed in an elegant way, want a great smart home control center, and enjoys using the power of Gemini all without having to look for their phone. Pair it with the dock to turn it into an excellent speaker system, too! ❌Skip this deal if: you're a power user who spends lots of time on your tablet or absolutely needs top-tier performance. The Pixel Tablet isn't slow by any means, but it doesn't have ultra-high-end specs. Price check 💵: $279 at Google | $279 at Best Buy Alternative deal 🪙: TCL NXTPAPER 14 - $399 $319 at Amazon

While I'm annoyed that Google doesn't include the Pixel Tablet Dock in the box, there's no denying the value that a $250 Pixel Tablet represents. Like I said before, at least the price savings on the Pixel Tablet makes up for having to buy the dock separately, and you still end up saving $30 in the end.

When it's not docked, you'll notice that this is a tablet made for human hands. It's got reasonably sized bezels that give your thumbs a place to hold it and a soft touch back that's grippy, even with wet hands. Too many tablets try to make the bezels tiny and give it a shiny plastic or glass back, which is just plain stupid in my opinion.

Not only that, but the Pixel Tablet's display is superb in every way. It's nice and bright, has excellent colors and contrast, and doesn't use nasty PWM dimming like Google's Pixel phones do. In other words, it's everything I'd love to see from a Pixel! Plus, all the little Pixel touches and regular updates always make it fun to pick up on a random whim.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

My three favorite features are some the same things I loved from my Nest Hub — that's the Google Photos screensaver and easy smart home controls — plus the ability to use Gemini instead of Google Assistant. I've unplugged all but one of my Nest speakers at this point because Assistant has become so darn unreliable, but Gemini has been a champ and the perfect replacement for Google Assistant in my home.

Aside from Gemini just plain working better for smart home controls and other queries, it's also smarter and can understand complex commands. That's particularly nice when I want to turn off specific lights and adjust the thermostat at the same time instead of having to issue separate commands one at a time.

And did I mention how good the audio is from the dock? It would make my Nest Hub blush if the thing still worked (which it doesn't). This dock's speaker doesn't feel like some convenience compromise; it feels like a proper audio system that works to fill the room with quality audio and actual booming bass. Overall. I couldn't ask for a better Nest Hub replacement, especially since you can remove it from the dock and turn it into a normal Android tablet.