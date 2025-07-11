Hear me out: the best Prime Day Google Pixel 9 deal isn't at Amazon — it's been hiding in plain sight for months

The first four-day Prime Day will be ending at midnight tonight, but Amazon isn't the only retailer offering great Google Pixel 9 deals. Purchase the Google flagship with one year of Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan and the T-Mobile-owned wireless carrier will give you over 50% off the phone AND an additional year of service for 100% free.

Sure, this deal isn't for everyone. If you prefer the simplicity on an unlocked phone, head to Amazon and grab that 31% off deal before Prime Day ends tonight. But if you really want to save some cash and you don't mind updating your wireless plan to do so, this Mint Mobile promotion is undeniably one of the best phone deals on the web today.

✅Recommended if: you want to score over 50% off a great AI-boosted flagship phone with incredible cameras and years of software support; you're ready to switch to a new wireless plan.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to two years of one wireless plan; you prefer the simplicity of unlocked devices.

As we describe our 4/5-star review, the base model Pixel 9 is a versatile Google flagship with an elegant new design, loads of AI features, and the cutting-edge camera tech that made the OEM famous in the world of Android phones. You also get 12GB of RAM straight out of the box, and like other Pixel phones, seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

As for the wireless, Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan will give you unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's groundbreaking 5G network, plus you get a free mobile hotspot and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. There's a reason we listed it as one of our favorite unlimited plans for Android users. This deal locks you in to two years of coverage at a 50% discount, after which you're free to keep the phone and switch carriers at your discretion.

Some folks may not wish to tie themselves down to one carrier for two years, but imagine getting a great new phone AND unlimited wireless for only $30 per month until 2027. Prime Day's Pixel sale is great and all, but if you can make this Mint Mobile deal work for you, it'd be a mistake not to consider it.