Why buy the Pixel 9a when you can get the Google Pixel 9 for the SAME PRICE at Best Buy? Here's what you need to know

Google's affordable Pixel 9a may be dominating the airwaves, but I just noticed a Best Buy deal that makes the new phone seem almost obsolete. Purchase and activate the base model Google Pixel 9 through your carrier and the retailer will hook you up with $300 off the phone.

That knocks the price of the Pixel 9 down to only $499, which means you're paying the same price as the Pixel 9a but getting a considerably better phone out of the deal. No trade-in required, no strings attached. There's even up to $740 of trade-in credit up for grabs if you're looking to get rid of an old or broken phone.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $499 with activation at Best Buy Buy the Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy with carrier activation and the retailer will knock the price of the phone down to only $499. Alternatively, if you'd rather skip the activation process, you can simply buy the phone unlocked and receive $200 off your purchase, no strings attached. Why buy the Pixel 9a when deals like this are hanging around? If you need more power, Best Buy is also carving up to $300 off Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, so choose the flagship that works best for you.

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Google Pixel 9 is a powerful flagship phone with a ton of AI-boosted software features, 12GB of RAM, and seven years of OS/security upgrades straight out of the box. The phone also features the excellent camera tech that Google is known for, plus you'll enjoy a vibrant 6.3-inch AMOLED display, awesome haptics, and smooth performance from the phone's Tensor G4 chipset.

If you're trying to decide between the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 9, it's worth mentioning that the cheaper phone has a slightly larger battery and a lighter build than its counterpart. Other than that, the Google Pixel 9 is a considerably better phone by just about every metric. Sure, there are some Pixel 9a deals that can make the other phone even cheaper, but if you want the Google flagship experience without paying a flagship price, this Best Buy deal is an outstanding opportunity.

This Best Buy discount may make the Google flagship phone pretty cheap, but protection is always important, so take a look at our guide to the best Google Pixel 9 cases while you're in the neighborhood.