Best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases 2024

All the best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases are one and the same. How come, you ask? Well, that's because these devices sport the exact same shells despite having different innards. While the Pixel 9 Pro has superior hardware, its body dimensions are exactly the same as the Pixel 9. This makes the business of choosing a good phone cover for your Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro a lot easier.
Here is a versatile collection of all the best cases that will fit your 6.3-inch Pixel 9 or 9 Pro like a glove. Small phones like these are lightweight, and these cases keep it that way. Even if you're mega clumsy and suffer from an incurable case of butterfingers, even the thinnest of these cases will protect your Pixel from bumps, drops, nicks, and scrapes.
Get the right case for your Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro
Best overall
Google didn't give us Qi2 with the Pixel 9, so it's time to take matters into our own hands. The spectacular Quad Lock MAG Case is magnetic on the back and supports a host of cool modular accessories to go with it, including a bottle opener slash phone grip. The non-slip matte black texture looks and feels epic and you get great impact absorption.
Best matte
True to its name, the Caseology Nano Pop case for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro offers a pop of color with its monochrome back and contrastingly bright accents. This military-grade drop-proof case barely adds anything to your phone and bears an amicable under-$20 price tag.
Best thin
Thinborne's signature 600D aramid fiber case boasts MagSafe compatibility for all your magnetic stands and grips. At 0.04 inches thin, it is impossibly slim, almost like a coat of paint. You also get a 6.3-inch tempered glass screen protector for your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro in the box.
Best grippy sides
Dbrand's Grip Case for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro comes in all of its amazing patterns and colors. You get grippy scored sides, raised edges for drop protection, and an enhanced camera bump to protect it even more. This slim case allows for uninterrupted wireless charging.
Best cheap
You won't believe how cheap this case is judging by its features and appearance. The JETech Magnetic Case for Google's Pixel 9 and 9 Pro devices costs just $15 and yet it brings you MagSafe support, lanyard holes, a smokey translucent back, and a highly shockproof polycarbonate build.
Best rugged
Looking for something tough and unbreaking? The Spigen Rugged Armor is the best rugged cover for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It's quite sleek for a tough case, but you still get military-grade impact protection. Spigen's the most trustable name in the biz, so you don't have to worry one bit about that claim.
Best non-slip texture
TUDIA makes two versions of this case, a magnetic and non-magnetic one, but the MergeGrip Magsafe Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Case is the better pick. It comes in five colors and sports a dotted anti-slip texture. The robust case itself is designed to absorb impacts well.
Best MagSafe
Poetic's Guardian MagPro Case comes with a resilient bumper frame, a built-in screen guard on the front, a MagSafe ring baked into the back, and a see-through backside that shows off the colorway of your Google Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro.
Best with stand
TORRAS keeps 'em coming, relentlessly pushing out fantastic clear cases one after another. The TORRAS Magnetic & Stand Google Pixel 9 / 9 Pro Case is just as good as the rest, promising up to 12-feet drop protection adhering to military standards, an in-built MagSafe ring, and a nifty little clip on the rear that's actually a stand.
How to choose the best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro case
Small phones like the Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are easier to carry around, use one-handed, and store in pockets. To match that, the best Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases offer a blend of durability, style, thinness, and practicality. You maintain the small and lightweight footprint of your Pixel while adding protection as well as functionality.
The best overall case for the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro is the Quad Lock MAG Case. It doesn't cost as much as some other high-quality branded phone cases, but you get superb build quality and unique features. I tested it out for my Pixel 8 and was pleasantly surprised with the matte body of the cover. It both feels and looks phenomenal, plus you get MagSafe compatibility and support for Quad Lock's other modular add-ons. This includes bike mounts, kickstands, tripods, phone grips, and more. The raised bezels add a comforting amount of drop protection, and the magnetic back lets you use almost any great MagSafe accessory.
If you want something even more lightweight and slimmer, almost half of the other cases on this list will suffice. However, Thinborne knocks the competition out of the park when it comes to thinness. The MagSafe case doesn't even compromise drop protection thanks to the high-grade 600D aramid fiber build. And you don't have to worry about buying a screen protector for your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro either because Thinborne gives you a tempered glass screen protector in the box.
