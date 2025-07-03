The best retrofit smart door lock is now available in the U.S.

There are a few retrofit smart lock solutions available these days, and Nuki is arguably the best of the lot. I just got started with the smart lock, and it does everything I need in a retrofit solution — it's convenient to install, connects to every smart home protocol, and has a modern design that doesn't look tacky in the least.

Nuki is a European brand, and it is now making its debut in the U.S. with the Smart Lock. The local is designed to be installed over existing single-cylinder deadbolts, and it has Matter integration alongside Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, SmartThings, and Home Assistant. Basically, you can control the lock with just about any smart home standard you use.

Interestingly, the Smart Lock costs just $159 on Amazon U.S.; this is a different model to the Smart Lock Pro that sells for €269 ($317) in European countries. Both models use Nuki's new brushless motor and have Matter over Thread integration, but the Pro includes adjustable speed modes, has a sleeker design, and comes with free access the app.

The U.S. model, meanwhile, needs a $5.90 monthly Nuki Premium subscription to unlock remote access and additional features. That said, if you activate the Smart Lock in the U.S. before September 30, you get lifetime access to Nuki Premium without any additional cost.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I'll share a detailed review of the smart lock in the coming weeks, but the key takeaway is that the Smart Lock is incredibly easy to use, has extensive customizability, and the built-in battery is designed to last six months between charges. The lock itself has a custom magnetic connector, but the other end has a standard USB-C port, and I charged it with a power bank without any issues.

Nuki's app is easily one of the best around, and it has an extensive feature-set. Honestly, it's great to use a smart home product with sensible privacy controls and easy customizability, and Nuki did all the right things in this area. The Smart Lock is a great addition to this category, and if you're interested in a retrofit solution, I recommend buying it before September 30 so you can get free access to Nuki Premium.

Nuki Smart Lock Check Amazon View at Amazon US Nuki's Smart Lock combines an elegant design with class-leading security and connectivity.