There's just one day left to get this 10GbE Plex NAS at its lowest price

To say that TerraMaster turned its portfolio around would be an understatement; thanks to a new design language and overhauled software, its latest products are some of the best you can get today. The 4-bay F4-424 Max in particular is terrific; it has the beastly 10-core Intel Core i5 1235U platform, 8GB of RAM, and dual M.2 slots.
But where it has a clear advantage is with dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Basically, this is what you buy if you want to set up a high-end Plex NAS server that will last at least a decade. I used it for the better part of six months now, and it has been nothing short of astounding. While it usually retails for $899, the Prime Day deal brings it down to $674, making it a phenomenal value. With just one day to go on this deal, you really should act now if you're interested in a new NAS system. If you need accessories, take a look at everything on sale now.
The F4-424 Max has it all: high-end hardware, dual 10 Gigabit connectivity, and good software with plenty of useful features. If you're using a NAS and want something with additional power or need a high-end Plex server, this is the one to get.
✅Recommended if: You want a high-end NAS. The F4-424 Max has the best hardware in its class, and with two 10 Gigabit ports, you won't have any bottlenecks in this area. This is what I use as my main Plex NAS server now, and it has been incredible.
❌Skip this deal if: You don't need 10GbE connectivity.
The new design allows the F4-424 Max to blend into the background a little better, and it gets better active cooling. The minimal aesthetic is great, and it doesn't take up much room. I didn't see any issues with build quality either, and installing drives is about as easy as it gets.
It's the hardware where this NAS shines; the Intel Core i5 1235U platform is a powerhouse, and it unlocks hardware transcoding in Plex — if you have Plex Pass. There isn't another NAS that has the same caliber of power in this category, and if you want a high-end server to run Docker containers, Plex, and a dozen other utilities, you'll need to get this.
While most NAS systems now get a 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, you'll see two of these on the back of the F4-424 Max. What that essentially means is that even if you use the dual M.2 drives to slot in SSDs, the bandwidth won't be the bottleneck. The TOS 6 software is much better as well, and it has a modern design combined with plenty of useful additions, including a native Plex client.
I've tested dozens of NAS systems over the years, and the F4-424 Max is my go-to choice if you need a high-end server in 2025. There isn't anything missing on this NAS, and the $225 discount is highly enticing — but the deal won't last. This is your last chance to get the F4-424 Max at $674, so you better act fast.
