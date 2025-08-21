What you need to know

Google has released Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 right after the Pixel 10 series launch event.

The update adds dark theme expansion, auto-themed icons, and developer-focused APIs.

The beta runs until Q4 2025, while QPR1 will launch next month with Material 3 updates.

Just as we thought Google was done for the day after its massive Pixel 10 series launch event, we were wrong. Shortly after today's Made by Google event concluded, Google released the first Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 for developers, showcasing what's planned for the next major update of Android 16.

For those unaware, Google mostly runs in a three-month cycle. You have monthly patches that bring security fixes, and every few months, Google releases what it calls a Quarterly Platform Release, or QPR, which contains major new features for Pixel phones and other Android devices.

While the company still hasn't released the stable Android 16 QPR1 update, Google is already rolling out the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 build for developers. If you have a compatible Pixel device running a previous Android 16 beta, you can download the OTA now by going to Settings > System > Software updates, or if you're not enrolled, you can join the beta program at google.com/android/beta.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1 brings expanded dark mode, auto-themed app icons

(Image credit: Google)

As for changes in Android 16 QPR2 Beta 2, Google says the new build focuses on improvements like enhanced user experiences, new APIs for media and productivity apps, and platform features to help developers debug and test their apps.

For user-facing changes, QPR2 Beta 1 brings an "expanded option under dark theme" which forces dark theme even on apps that show light mode. The build also includes Auto-themed app icons that automatically generate a themed icon for an app if the developer doesn't provide one. The system applies a color filtering algorithm to make the icon appear in a style that fits the theme.

The first Android 16 QPR2 beta build comes with build number "BP41.250725.006" and the latest August security patch. The beta program is set to run from August 2025 until the final public release in Q4, with multiple beta builds in between.

It's worth noting that if you want to install the stable Android 16 QPR1 update on your Pixel device, you'll need to opt out of the beta program first and then update to the stable version when it releases next month.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Android 16 QPR1 is set to bring the Material 3 Expressive design to Pixel phones, as well as Live Updates notifications and Desktop Mode.