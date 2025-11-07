What you need to know

Google is preparing a major Pixel update that will finally add one-tap system theming support to its phones.

The new Theme Packs app on the Play Store will let users refresh wallpapers, icons, and sounds in one tap.

The first Pixel theme is inspired by the Wicked: For Good! movie with styles like For Good, Glinda, and Elphaba.

Theme Packs will work on Pixel 6 and newer devices and are expected to work after the November Feature Drop.

A few days ago, we learned that Google is readying a big update for Pixel devices that will bring support for system theming, similar to other flagship Android phones, to Google's smartphones for the first time. Now, ahead of the next major Pixel update, Google has released new Theme Packs on the Play Store.

Late last month, a tipster on Telegram reported that Google is working on a major November Pixel Drop update that will bring many new features to Pixel smartphones. Features such as "Pixel VIPs," which allow special alerts for your closest contacts, as well as improvements to the Pixel Studio app, are on the way. However, the biggest update is system theming support coming to Pixel devices.

Many Android devices like the Xiaomi 17, Oppo's Find X9 series, and OnePlus phones have enjoyed theming for a long time. However, Google has stuck to its own Material 3 Expressive design, which draws colors from the phone's wallpaper and applies them across the system. It looks like we're now in for a major revamp as a new Theme Packs app has been spotted on the Play Store (via 9to5Google).

Google's new Theme Packs hint at big Pixel changes

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

According to the Play Store listing, these theme packs will allow users to "Personalize your Pixel in one tap." "Instantly unlock a complete refresh that updates your wallpaper, icons, sounds, GIFs, and more with seasonal theme packs," reads the app's description.

And it's not just the listing, we also have our first look at the first Pixel theme, which is based on the Wicked: For Good! movie. There are three options: For Good, Glinda, and Elphaba. As expected, applying a theme adjusts your Pixel's wallpaper, system colors, sounds, and more throughout.

The app shows a preview of how your phone will look once applied, with a download button in the top-right corner. From the looks of it, users will be able to choose which parts of a theme to apply — for example, toggling wallpapers, sounds, or icons individually.

The app is compatible with all Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10 series, but it doesn't seem to do much at the moment. It will presumably work only after the November Feature Drop for Pixel devices, which should roll out soon.