Google has started rolling out an update for its enrolled Pixel testers for a bootloop issue that plagued Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.

The patch is rolling out for all devices; however, Google offered a list of steps to help those still caught in the loop.

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 rolled out late last week, and it was quite an extensive patch with a new app shortcut button, Live Caption updates, and more.

It's only been a few days, but it looks like the "failed to load" issues plaguing many Pixel testers are getting a fix.

Late in the evening on October 20, Google started rolling out an OTA patch for bootloader issues that affected its Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3 testers. In a Reddit post, the company states that it's rolling out two versions of this patch for Pixels. Users with a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a will see vBP41.250916.010, while every other eligible Pixel sees vBP41.250916.010.A1.

While users who may have held off can download Beta 3.1 (after enrolling), Google is offering a few solutions for those caught in the loop when QPR2 Beta 3 rolled out last week.

To begin, Google states users can wait and see if their device "recovers" back to Beta 2 after failing to boot properly. If that doesn't work, the company suggests USB debugging, if you've got that enabled (before the looping occurred). Another option involves downloading the Beta 3.1 OTA from Android's Developer site and placing your phone in Recovery mode to install the update.

Google has provided a step-by-step set of instructions for five viable solutions to the bootlooping issue from QPR2 Beta 3. It's worth noting that two solutions should be seen as a last resort, as they will wipe all of your device's data if used.

Major problems

Last week brought Google's next wave of Android 16 tests to enrolled testers, packed with a new button for app shortcuts. An added "+" icon brings more awareness to users that they can pin an app's shortcut. Other additions in the recent test brought Live Captions shortcuts for volume and even larger icons for the search bar.

QPR2 Beta 3 was quite a substantial patch, judging by its extensive changelog for Pixels, but it was quickly soured a day later by user reports.

That's when users started reporting the bootloop problems after trying to shift into Beta 3. It was reported that Google quickly removed the patch to avoid any more problems and to keep users who may not have known away from it.

So far, a few user reports on Reddit claim the patch has solved the issue.