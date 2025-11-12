What you need to know

Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the latest Pixel 10 lineup and foldables.

Google isn’t adding new features this time, but is instead focusing on squashing a major lock-screen freeze bug that’s been frustrating Pixel users.

The release carries build number BP41.250916.015 for the Pixel 6 series and BP41.250916.015.A1 for newer models, still running on the October 2025 security patch.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google today rolled out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3, and while it doesn’t introduce flashy new features, it does target one persistent bug that has frustrated Pixel users.

Google shared on Reddit that the update is build number BP41.250916.015 for the Pixel 6 series and BP41.250916.015.A1 for newer models. It is available for recent Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, the latest Pixel 10 series, and foldables.

The latest beta release is still on the October 2025 security patch, which shows Google is focusing on stability rather than new system-level features this time.

As you may already know, QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) updates usually include small refinements before a stable public release, and this point update is no different. Beta 3.3’s changelog lists a fix for a lock-screen issue where devices could freeze or become unresponsive after waking.

Squashes a major lock-screen freeze

The bug (Issue #457527675) has caused random freezes that required users to restart their phones to fix, so many Pixel owners will be glad it’s resolved. Earlier beta versions, such as Android 16 Beta 3.1, also fixed bootloop issues for Pixel users.

As this is primarily a stability update with one critical bug fix, users shouldn’t expect visual or functional overhauls. That said, those enrolled in the Android Beta Program can grab the over-the-air (OTA) update starting today.

The rollout should gradually make its way to all eligible Pixel phones, though users can head over to Settings > System > Software update to check for it. If you haven’t enrolled in the beta program yet, Google’s beta site still offers an easy sign-up process. Just keep in mind that beta software can occasionally introduce minor quirks.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Android 16’s QPR2 Beta 3.3 might not look exciting on paper, it brings us a step closer to the full release expected later this year, possibly in December. If you’ve been dealing with lock-screen glitches or random slowdowns, installing this update should make your Pixel feel noticeably smoother.