Android 2025 scorecard: Major changes and challenges leading to an exciting future for the OS

Google changed a lot of things with Android this year, bringing the launch window of Android 16 ahead by several months so the stable build is ready by the time the Pixels debuted in the fall. Along with that, it changed how it handles Android updates, with a major build going out in the summer and a minor release in the winter.

Combine that with a major UI overhaul, even tighter AI integration into its products, and Google had a busy year.

Overall, there's much greater enthusiasm around what Google has to share with the broader Android ecosystem in 2026. With Android XR headsets debuting, the integration of ChromeOS with Android, and all the new features Google is baking into Android, it's going to be an exciting year.

I made a set of predictions around Android OS last year, and it's time to see how they held up.

Look, Google does a great job rolling out regular software updates to Pixels, and it's great to see so many feature-filled updates hitting even older devices. I don't have any issues with that, and obviously, Android platform releases also go out to Google's devices the moment they're available.

My issue is with the broader Android ecosystem. Most brands still do a pathetic job with software updates (looking at you, Xiaomi and Motorola), and Google needs to step in and set the terms a little better in these situations. As it stands, there's just no reason for most phone manufacturers to bother with updates, and I want to see that change.

I'll admit this is getting better with flagships; most brands now deliver updates within a few months of the stable build, and most high-end phones will get at least four platform updates (unless you're using an ASUS phone). But with phone hardware getting much better over the last 18 months, these devices are designed to last the better part of a decade, and the software is more often than not the limiting factor.

UI tweaks: A

I like what Google is doing with the Pixel's UI. While Material 3 Expressive may not be to everyone's liking, I enjoy the interface's design, and I can't get enough of how playful and vibrant it is. As someone who tests a lot of Android phones, there's no consistency or originality when it comes to most interfaces, with most Chinese brands now emulating the Liquid Glass design of iOS 26.

In that context, it's great to see Google have a solid vision for the software and deliver it coherently. I would like the interface to make its way to other Android brands, but I know that's just wishful thinking; after talking to most phone brands, it's clear that they have their own ideology when it comes to the UI.

AI everywhere: B

Most phone brands have AI-assisted features just because it is the buzzword de jour. Google does a better job in this area, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a strong AI suite that's actually good to use. Magic Cue has been plenty of fun to use, and it is great at surfacing actionable information based on context. Real-time call translate works really well, and it does an eerily good job at mimicking your voice.

