An Android OS preview: Five key trends we expect in 2025

After sticking to a yearly cadence of Android releases that became available at the end of the year, Google is switching things up for 2025. It plans to roll out Android 16 several months in advance — the current timeline suggests a stable build sometime in Q2 2025, and there will be a second Android release, albeit a minor one.



The move is in line with Google's efforts to deliver timely features faster, and it is a positive change. Of course, it remains to be seen how other manufacturers adapt; most companies struggle to roll out one update on time (looking at you, Xiaomi and Motorola), so with an accelerated timeline and two releases in 2025, there's no shortage of things to talk about. With Android 16 taking center stage, here's what I want to see in the next version of the OS and predictions for the broader Android ecosystem in 2025.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The developer preview of Android 16 is already available, but it doesn't have any notable new additions yet — that will come with the public betas, which are slated to hit in Q1 2025. Google is moving up the Android release timeline to give other brands the ability to deliver the update to a wider range of devices. With the Pixel launch now pushed to August, it's likely Google wanted the stable build to be available well before that so that the Pixel 10 can have it pre-installed.



Google says the Android 16 release will have all the major features, and the second release scheduled to be available in Q4 will include stability tweaks and optimizations. Given the wording, I think it's entirely likely we'll go back to point releases, and the second build could be dubbed Android 16.1.



Now, the big question around the new update timeline is when you'll see it on other devices. Xiaomi doesn't even have the Android 15 schedule ready, and while other manufacturers are thankfully doing a better job, it will be until Q1 2025 when most phones released in 2024 switch over to Android 15, including those from Samsung.



There's no telling when Android 16 will go out to devices other than Pixels, but the manufacturers I talked to said they're setting up the groundwork to have the build rolled out relatively soon after release.

Key interface changes (again)

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

While I like the oversized tiles that Google introduced with its Material You overhaul in Android 12, not everyone is a fan of the design. In fact, most brands eschewed this design and continued offering regular-sized tiles, with ColorOS meeting Google halfway by using a split scheme that works rather well. With Android 16, Google is once again going back to smaller-sized tiles, and that should be welcome news if you're using a Pixel.



Foldables are no longer a niche, and Google rolled out meaningful changes in Android 15 aimed at these devices. That said, I want Google to offer better multitasking in Android 16. OnePlus is the best at this, and the Open foldable has a freeform multitasking mode that's a delight to use. Google needs to roll out something similar in Android 16.

AI everywhere

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I don't really see the point of AI, but I will admit that Google does a great job rolling out AI features that are actually useful. The best part is that the brand is collaborating with other manufacturers to make these features accessible on a wider range of phones, and that's a good thing.



As such, it will be interesting to see how Honor and Samsung integrate Google's suite of AI tools into their devices in 2025. Both brands are leaning heavily into AI to differentiate their software, and with the Magic 7 Pro and Galaxy S25 slated to launch soon, we don't need to wait long to see what new AI features are onboard.

Android and ChromeOS together

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I'm yet to use a Chromebook, and while I'm not the target audience for these devices — I use a custom Windows machine with an RTX 4090 — there's clearly a sizeable demand, and it is interesting to see Google slowly merging ChromeOS into Android. I think this is a positive move as it allows for tighter integration between the two platforms.

Android XR

(Image credit: Google)

Google is teaming up with Samsung and Qualcomm to introduce Android XR, a new OS built for extended reality headsets and glasses. We'll get an initial taste of the hardware in 2025 by way of Samsung's Project Moohan, but other brands should start rolling out their own products later in the year.



Android XR brings YouTube, Google TV, Google Maps, Google Photos, Gemini, and Chrome to XR devices, and a consistent interface is the inflection point needed to take these devices mainstream. Having used a few headsets in the past, the limiting factor continues to be the software, and if Google is able to deliver a fluid interface with access to its best utilities, we could see this category flourishing in 2025 and beyond.