Google's alleged 'Pixel Laptop' could have Apple and Samsung in its sights

What you need to know

Google is allegedly in the process of a new project dubbed "Snowy," which is rumored to be a "Pixel laptop."

The device is supposedly being created to combat Apple's MacBook Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook.

Google bowed out of the laptop game years ago and the recent Chromebook Plus from Samsung packs a lot of its Gemini smarts.

Curious new rumors claim Google might re-enter the laptop space with a "Pixel Laptop" of its own.

This rumor stems from an alleged "internal email" obtained by Android Headlines. According to its post, Google is preparing to begin developing a new laptop. The publication states the project is known internally as "Snowy." There are conflicting reports on what such a device could run as an OS (operating system).

The post suggests Google could empower the laptop with ChromeOS; however, another report states this could end up turning into Android, instead. Mishaal Rahman for Android Authority claims that a source informed him that Google was moving into a "multi-year project to fully turn Chrome OS into Android."

Allegedly, this is done with the notion of competing with Apple's iPad experience. Google is also reportedly working on a large number of Android features to improve the desktop-like experience by upgrading its keyboard and mouse support.

Additional rumors claim the "Pixel laptop," or whatever it may be called, will feature a "premium build." It seems the supposed email lacks extra details on this matter. Elsewhere, the publication notes that Google is reportedly building this new laptop and comparing it against Apple's MacBook Pro, Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop among others.

It is extremely early for such a leak, so take things with a grain of salt as "Project Snowy" might not come to fruition.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's worth remembering that Google once had its own laptop, dubbed the Pixelbook, several years ago. At the time, the company called its in-house device "the laptop reimagined." Google deployed a laptop with a thin profile with power specs (at the time) that was a breath of fresh air for consumers looking for a computer. The company then followed things up with the Pixelbook Go, which was notably a step in the wrong direction.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, we never got a "Pixelbook 2," though it seems Samsung continued the dreams we once had for Google.

It remains to be seen where the company will go with this (potential) laptop resurgence. Remember: Samsung launched its new Chromebook Plus in October alongside Lenovo's newest model. The Korean OEM's model features a 15.6-inch display and an 11.8mm profile at 2.5lbs. What's more, the highlight of the laptop was its suite if Gemini tools.

The device boasts several AI-based features like "help me write," "help me read," Chat with Gemini, and more. Considering Google's heavy investment in AI — especially after its second major reorg for the betterment of the software — it seems right that this alleged "Pixel laptop" followed a similar route.