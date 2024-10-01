Samsung and Lenovo debut new Chromebooks as Google unveils massive ChromeOS update

What you need to know

Google highlighted the launch of two new Chromebooks from Samsung and Lenovo.

Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Plus delivers a 15.6-inch display and several Gemini features while Lenovo's Duet 11" offers portability and notetaking features.

Existing Chromebooks will be treated to a massive ChromeOS update in October, bringing "Chat with Gemini" and more.

Both laptops will be available in October.

Today (Oct 1), Google is announcing the launch of a new Chromebook Plus and a compact Chromebook from Lenovo.

The first of the debuts today is Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus. As detailed in a press release, Google states the laptop offers a 15.6-inch OLED display. However, the highlight of this computer is its "ultra-portable, thin" design. The post states the laptop weighs 2.5 lbs and is less than an inch thick, coming in at 11.8mm.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Chromebook Plus equips a "Quick Insert" button on its keyboard. Google states the key can deliver "instant help where you need it" if you're trying to add a link somewhere or sending an emoji/GIF. Hitting the Quick Insert key will produce a menu on the Chromebook Plus, giving you access to "Help me write" from Gemini.

Additionally, users will find a comprehensive list of sites you've recently visited, your Google Drive information, and "tactical tools" for calculations, unit conversion, dates, and more.

While the Quick Insert key is unique and exclusive to Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Plus, Google states other laptops will gain it differently. "In the future," existing Chromebook users can use the Launcher Key + F shortcut to access Quick Insert's menu.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Internally, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus can offer an estimated 13 hours on a full charge. The Intel Core 3 100U Raptor Lake-R powers its processing and computing methods. Additionally, users will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage to handle all their data.

Aside from Gemini's "help me write" tools, the latest Chromebook Plus is picking up a host of other AI features, such as "help me read." The latter will assist users by summarizing PDFs and articles when right-clicked. Google states users can ask the AI a "follow-up" about what it summarized for extra context.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Live Translate makes its way to the laptop and is usable in Zoom meetings, YouTube livestreams, and video files. This feature supports over 100 languages and will be available once you unwrap the computer. The Chromebook Plus is also picking up the Pixel series' Recorder app. Google states this AI-powered tool can help transcribe conversations alongside speaker labels.

Lastly, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus includes a few video calling improvements, beginning with its studio-style mic. This is said to upgrade the clarity of your voice while the "built-in appearance effects" adjust your lighting to ensure you look just as crispy as you sound.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be available on the market in October.

(Image credit: Google)

The second model to debut today (Oct 1) is Lenovo's new Chromebook Duet with an 11-inch display. The laptop's screen comes in at 2K resolution, narrow bezels, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Internally, the laptop packs MediaTek's Kompanio 838 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Lenovo's latest Chromebook features a spill-proof chassis, so you don't have to worry about that morning (or afternoon) coffee. The back of the laptop features an 8MP camera while the front delivers a 5MP lens.

This laptop separates itself from the Chromebook Plus by doubling down on portability and notetaking with Lenovo's USI Pen 2 (available separately). Enhancing your handwriting is the computer's palm rejection model, which is said to help you "sketch with precision."

Users can pick up the Chromebook Duet 11" in October. Moreover, users can grab three months of Goodnotes and free digital stationary "later this month" on all stylus-supported devices.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Existing Chromebooks are preparing to receive some extra updates in October, as well. AI leads the charge, and the company states Chromebooks will gain "Chat with Gemini." The AI model will be pinned "to the shelf of every Chromebook" so you won't have to visit its web-based app.

Returning to your Chromebook will produce its new "Welcome Recap" screen. Upon logging in, users will see an "overview" of what they were last doing and "suggestions" for where to continue. Google states the software may suggest that you finish your work or a reminder about a video call.

"Focus" helps users put their heads down and finish the job quickly instead of procrastinating. The feature can also activate DND (do not disturb). Additionally, users can pin important files to their home screen (Chromebook shelf).

What's more, consumers purchasing a new Chromebook will receive Google One AI Premium for free for three months. Google Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and access to Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Gmail, and more are included.

Several of Acer's Plus edition Chromebooks will also pick up AI features like "Chat with Gemini," Live Translate, "Help me read," and more. Google highlighted several of Acer's Chromebooks (and models) that will pick up Chrome Plus features through M129 and M130:

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H/CP714-1HN, CPE794-1/CPE794-1N)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-2WN, CP714-1WN)

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (CBG516-2H)

Acer Chromebook 516 GE (CBG516-1H)

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H, CB515-2HT)

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 (CBE595-2/CBE595-2T)

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN, CPE594-1N, CPE594-1N)

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H, CB514-3HT, CB514-4H, CB514-4HT)

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H, CP514-3HH, CP514-3WH)

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H, CBV514-1HT)

Although we've already received the above list of compatible Acer Chromebooks, the fun doesn't stop there. Many of the features introduced will be making their way to either Chromebook or Chromebook Plus models over the next month or two.

Whether you're ready to upgrade to a new Chromebook, or just picked one up, there's plenty to be excited about. Not to mention that we expect these to be available ahead of the 2024 holiday shopping season, even if they aren't ready in time for the upcoming "Prime Big Deal Days" promotion.