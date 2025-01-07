Lenovo's trio of new tablets have something for everyone

What you need to know

The Lenovo Tab, Idea Tab Pro, and Yoga Tab Plus have been officially announced at CES 2025.

The Lenovo Tab is aimed at the budget market, while the Idea Tab Pro and Yoga Tab Plus are mid-range and flagship alternatives.

These tablets will begin arriving later this month with the Lenovo Tab coming in June.

CES 2025 is underway, and while there aren't very many Android-centric releases, Lenovo has a few surprises. The company is announcing a wide number of new devices, including a few new tablets with the Lenovo Tab, Idea Tab Pro, and Yoga Tab Plus.

Starting with the Lenovo Tab, this is the company's budget option with its 10.1-inch display and a 1920 x 1200 resolution. Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Battery life should be pretty solid with the 5,100mAh cell, but with just 15W Quick Charge speeds, getting it back to 100% will definitely take a bit.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Some of the other specs found on the Tab include a 5MP Fixed Focus selfie camera, an 8MP rear camera, and dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. Lenovo is also planning to offer a few different cases, including a Clear Case with stand, Folio Case, and a "Play Suite case for the young kids at home."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo Tab Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Display 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz 12.7-inch, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz 12.7-inch, 2944 x 1840, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 4GB 8GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 64GB / 128GB 256GB UFS 4.0 512GB UFS 4.0 Front Camera 5MP FF 8MP 13MP Rear Camera(s) 8MP AF 13MP 13MP + 2MP Battery 5,100mAh w/ 15W Quick Charge 10,200mAh w/ 45W Fast Charging 10,200mAh w/ 45W Charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 / Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7 / Bluetooth 5.3 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 2x Dolby Atmos speakers, 1x Microphone 4x JBL Speakers Tuned by Dolby Almost, 2x Microphones 2x Tweeters, 4x SLS Woofers (Harman Kardon), 2x Microphones Dimensions 154.5 x 135.7 x 7.5mm 293.37 x 190.76 x 6.9mm 290.91 x 188.3 x 6.69mm Weight — 620 grams 640 grams Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Android 15

Moving up a tier, the Idea Tab Pro looks to offer a compelling option for those who want a mid-range productivity tablet. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The cameras also offer an upgrade, courtesy of the 8GB selfie camera and a 13MP lens on the back.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The star of the show here is the display, as Lenovo is utilizing a 12.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2944 x 1840 resolution. Thankfully, the Idea Tab Pro also features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is a surprising, yet welcome, inclusion. Battery life should also be pretty impressive thanks to the 10,200mAh battery which includes support for up to 45W fast charging.

While the Dimensity 8300 might not be the most exciting chip, Lenovo claims it "delivers 60% more power than the previous model." That's already pretty enticing, but those who want to get work done, will also enjoy the fact that Lenovo is offering bundles with a 2-in-1 keyboard case and the Tab Pen Plus.

Last, but certainly not least is the Yoga Tab Plus, which is easily the flagship option of this trio. It shares the same 12.7-inch display as the Idea Tab Pro, complete with the 144Hz refresh rate and the 10,200mAh battery.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

However, that's where the similarities come to an end as it ditches the Dimensity 8300 in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it a true competitor to the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus in the battle for most powerful Android tablet.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but Lenovo is also packing some AI into the Yoga Tab Plus, courtesy of Lenovo AI Now. The company claims the Tab Plus offers "built-in large language models," while also providing "local data processing."

The Tab Plus can also be used with Lenovo's 2-in-1 keyboard case and Tab Pen Pro, making it a productivity powerhouse. It has the added benefit of featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, which is the only tablet of this trio to include this combination.

All three tablets will be released within the first six months of 2025, starting with the Yoga Tab Plus later this month, which is priced at $699. The Idea Tab Pro is slated to arrive sometime in April with a retail price of $349.99, and the Lenovo Tab will land in June, priced at $159.