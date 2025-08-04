Traditionally, when you think about flagship Android tablets, it's usually those that try to replace your laptop. The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 helps to buck that trend, offering an almost 9-inch display for around $550. And while there have been a few deals here and there, you can now save over $100, as the Legion Tab is down to its lowest price ever.

Since the Legion Tab was released, it has ushered in a wave of other smaller flagship tablets. We've seen RedMagic release two of its own, and even Lenovo released its latest Y700, but that has yet to be released on this side of the world. There are also rumblings that OnePlus might be looking to do something similar, now that the OnePlus Pad 3 has been released.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: $549 $439.99 at Lenovo It might not be the flashiest tablet on the market, but the Legion Tab Gen 3 gets a lot of things right. Plus, it's never been cheaper, as Lenovo, Walmart, and Newegg have all slashed the price by more than $100. Price comparison: Walmart - $439 | Newegg - $439

See our ultimate back to school shopping guide

✅Recommended if: You want a powerful Android tablet with flagship specs, but don't want something that tries to replace your laptop.

❌Skip this deal if: You need (or want) an OLED display, expandable storage, a larger screen, or cellular connectivity.

In terms of specs, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and includes 12GB of RAM to go along with 256GB of storage. It sports an 8.8-inch 2.5K display, offering a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 6550mAh battery.

Unlike many other tablets out there, the Legion Tab Gen 3 has another unique benefit, as it features two USB-C ports. This is great for plugging in a controller with one and using the other to transfer files or keep it charged.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Although I'm a big fan of the Legion Tab and am keeping my fingers crossed that the new Y700 makes it this way, I also understand that the Gen 3 might not be for everyone. There are some omissions with this iteration that weren't found in previous releases, such as its lack of a microSD card slot.

Lenovo also didn't go with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and instead, gave the Legion Tab Gen 3 the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Those two points alone might be enough to dissuade you from considering the Legion Tab, but with this kind of discount, I urge you to at least give it a chance.

Performance is pretty incredible, and I don't just mean for gaming and emulation. It's a productivity tool too, thanks to being compatible with USI pens. Pair that with a matte screen protector, and you can forget all about Samsung ditching the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.