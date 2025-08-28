Does the Google Pixel 10 fit Pixel 9 cases? Best answer: Even though the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 share similar dimensions, they cannot share cases due to small differences in the camera bar and other details.

Similar dimensions don't always translate to shared case usage

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Time and time again, we've seen many flagship phones that seem to share identical dimensions — particularly phones from Google and Samsung. However, just because two phones measure the same on paper, this does not mean that you can use phone cases designed for either model on the other device.

Smartphone manufacturers often make changes to the design of their phones, even if the size remains the same as the previous iteration. For example, the placement of the power button or volume button might change. In some instances, the speaker grills change positions. A change in the style and size of camera lenses or camera bars is also a common occurrence.

Sometimes, even when the stars seem to align, the slightest shifts in design can make a significant difference. This is the case with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 9 Dimensions 152.8mm x 72mm x 8.6mm 152.8mm x 72mm x 8.5mm Weight 204g 198g

As you can see from the table above, the on-paper measurements of the two Pixels are almost exactly the same. Going off of just the specs, you would think that the Google Pixel 10 can fit Pixel 9 cases. However, this is not the case.

Google changed the size of the camera island with the Pixel 10, so the shape and length don't match the Pixel 9. The speaker, grills, mic, and USB-C port are also misaligned with the last-gen Pixel. Thus, even if you manage to fit a soft Pixel 9 case on your Pixel 10, you'll end up covering the speaker and getting a poor fit. Hard Pixel 9 cases won't fit the Pixel 10 at all.

Even if you manage to fit a flexible silicone or TPU case designed for the Pixel 9 on your Pixel 10, it isn't a good idea to do so. Since the case is designed to add protection to the Pixel 9, it will not provide the same level of impact absorption or drop-proofing to your Pixel 10. It's simply not worth the risk. Please buy a new Google Pixel 10 case instead. There are plenty of excellent options in varying price ranges.

Google Pixel 10 $24 at AT&T $799 at Amazon Powered by AI magic The Google Pixel 10 is a spunky little device with improved new cameras, including a brand new telephoto lens. The software is sprinkled with handy AI features, and the UI is a delight to use. It's a spectacular device with true Qi2 onboard, making it incredibly good fun to use.