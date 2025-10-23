Can the Google Pixel Watch 4 fit Pixel Watch 3 bands? Best answer: Yes, the Pixel Watch 4 can fit Pixel Watch 3 bands. However, be sure to pair the correct band size, as both smartwatches come in 41mm and 45mm size options.

All Google Pixel Watch models use the same proprietary connector

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The original Google Pixel Watch came in a single 41mm case size, followed by the Pixel Watch 2 in the same size. With the Pixel Watch 3, Google finally listened to what the people wanted and introduced a larger 45mm option in addition to the petite 41mm size. Naturally, the Pixel Watch 4 continued the tradition, so it too comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Since the very first Pixel Watch, Google has always used the same proprietary connector for its bands. Although I was very disappointed with this decision initially, I am not as angry with this decision anymore. Sure, it would have been nice to have a universal connector like the quick-release pins that almost every other smartwatch in the world uses. But now that we're a few generations in, there are plenty of Pixel Watch bands to choose from, even if they use a different connector. That was my main source of frustration; the connector is perfectly functional otherwise.

Every single Pixel Watch band can be used on every single Pixel Watch model, as long as you have the 41mm size. If you opted for the larger 45mm size on your Pixel Watch 3 or Watch 4, then you can only use the 45mm bands made for both watches on either model. I still have my original Pixel Watch Active Band in Hazel, and it fits the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 perfectly.

Don't get me wrong, the third-party options still pale in comparison to alternatives like the Galaxy Watch 8 or the Amazfit Balance 2, but Google has since expanded its own range of Pixel Watch bands considerably. Then there are brands like Spigen, which offer decent, affordable straps that fit the Pixel Watch connector well. I myself use the Spigen Lite Fit stretchy nylon band on a daily basis. For formals, metal bands like the link, mesh, or slim ones from Google are excellent options.

So if you're using the Pixel Watch 4, there are plenty of diverse watch bands that you can buy, including straps made of fabric, metal, and fluoroelastomer.

