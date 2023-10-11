Google Pixel Watch 2 initial review: It's the little things

Despite concerns that Google would never release a successor to the original Pixel Watch, the company did just that, and it's incredible. There are subtle changes everywhere, some of which are good, while others are definitely frustrating. Even still, the Pixel Watch 2 truly feels like the best Android smartwatch, surpassing efforts from Samsung and others.

After reviewing the original Pixel Watch, I was immediately both excited and worried about the Pixel Watch 2. It’s well documented that Google will “kill” projects on a whim, and with how popular Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series is, I wouldn’t have been surprised if last year’s Pixel Watch was the first and only wearable from Google. That being said, the company followed through, aiming to improve upon the first iteration, and without burying the lede too much, Google did just that.

You might have noticed that this is titled an “initial review,” and that’s because we haven’t had the time to truly put the Pixel Watch 2 through its paces. But we’ll be updating this piece as we spend more time to provide a more complete review without compromise.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Price and availability

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available to order from many of your favorite retailers, including Google's online storefront, Amazon, and others. There is only one size available, 41mm, but you have a choice of four different bands to choose from. As for the casing, you can choose between Polished Silver, Matte Black, or Champagne Gold.

Pricing for the Pixel Watch 2 starts at $349 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version and goes up to $399 for the LTE variant.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Refinements galore

It’s immediately apparent that Google was satisfied with the design of the original Pixel Watch, as the successor looks practically identical. Google even made the right decision to re-use the unique band mechanism from before, so that you don’t need to go and buy a bunch of bands if you’re upgrading.

Another subtle difference comes to the rotating crown, as the Watch 2 seems to be ever so slightly larger. This has its benefits and potential pitfalls, but Google accounted for that as it takes a bit more to get the crown to spin so that you don’t actually scroll when reaching in your pockets or if you rub up against something.

Even still, wearing the Pixel Watch 2 has been a dream, as much of the time, it barely even feels like it's on my wrist. To me, this is a good sign because the only time I should know something is on my wrist is if it buzzes.

Google Pixel Watch 2: It's not wireless

I'm still working through my thoughts on the software and the overall experience, but there's something that I was surprised about. When Google confirmed that it would not be using Qi wireless charging on the Watch 2, I was rather irritated. The reasoning was due to "faster charging speeds," while also producing less heat.

But there's a silver lining in all of this, well, as long as you're moving on from something like the Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4. Those metal pins found on the bottom of the Watch 2 are exactly the same dimensions as the ones on the Sense 2. So, you can actually use your existing Fitbit charger with the Watch 2.

This is genius if you're upgrading from a Fitbit smartwatch because you won't need to go directly through Google just to get an extra charging cable. However, it's still frustrating as I would've liked to see true Qi wireless charging, complete with the ability to juice up my Pixel Watch 2 from whatever phone I'm using at the time.

Google Pixel Watch 2: The competition

Currently, the only other smartwatch that can really compete with the Pixel Watch 2 is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The reason for this thought is that those are the only smartwatches that are currently running Wear OS 4. We're expecting the original Pixel Watch to get the update at some point "later this year," but at the time of this writing, it has yet to arrive.

Another obvious competitor is the Fitbit Sense 2, considering how Google obviously implemented the health features from Fitbit for the Pixel Watch 2. Even still, we'd probably suggest the Pixel Watch 2, simply because it's running Wear OS, so you can download apps and have more customization. Plus, all of your data gets stored in the Fitbit app anyway, making for a familiar experience.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want a more refined version of the original Pixel Watch.

You want the best Wear OS smartwatch that money can buy.

You're looking to move on from Fitbit but want a suitable wearable.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You're on a budget.

You want a smartwatch with a larger screen.

You don't want to deal with proprietary chargers.

Just to drive the point home, this is not my final review by any stretch. To give everyone the most concise review possible, I'll be continuing to use the Pixel Watch 2 and will update this when I have my full opinion.

Nevertheless, I really like what I'm seeing from the Pixel Watch 2, even more so than the original Pixel Watch. There are a few frustrations here and there, but I'm expecting some of those issues to be cleared up.

All that being said, if you're on the fence, I would still recommend grabbing the Pixel Watch 2. It's one of the most striking and beautiful smartwatches on the market, but it feels like Google is really focused on providing both the best Fitbit and best Wear OS smartwatch, in a single package.