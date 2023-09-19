Big Fitbit app redesign arrives on Android and iOS devices

What you need to know

Fitbit is rolling out its redesigned app which simplifies the app into the Today, Coach, and You tabs.

The "Today" tab features customization options so users can bring some focus to their most important stats and goals.

The "Coach" tab makes finding the right workouts and instructors easier while the "You" tab delivers better health-related insights into your trends and past.

The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series will be revealed on October 4.

After its teasers earlier this summer, the Fitbit app redesign is finally starting to arrive on mobile devices today, and we're being clued into some of its changes.

As detailed in a Keyword blog post, the Fitbit redesign means users will find a simplified app homepage with everything centered around three tabs: Today, Coach, and You. Starting with "Today," Fitbit it looks like the app is moving in a more personal direction as the company adds ways for users to dictate what information is most important — and what should be shown first.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fitbit) (Image credit: Fitbit)

"Customize Today" lets users decide what stats they'd like to see front and center when opening the app. From here, users can "choose their focus," which plays off their personal goals so they can see where they're at on a daily basis without having to spend time searching for it. These "focuses" can involve sleep, stress, exercises, and more.

Tracking your physical activity is a little easier as Fitbit has taken strides to better communicate with your phone's sensors.

Fitbit states this work enables the app to better track a person's steps and now works for runs and hikes without the need for a Fitbit device or Pixel Watch. Sessions can be tracked directly from the Today page of the app, as well. In doing so, users can also manually log in their water intake, food consumption, and other aspects from the "Track a Session" pop-up page.

The Coach tab is essentially a revamped version of the old app's "Discover" tab, filled with recommended exercises and tips. The redesign lets active users filter workouts based on their type, duration, required equipment, and even by the instructor.

If you've grabbed a Fitbit Premium subscription, the company states consumers can unlock more HIIT and dance cardio classes. There's even the addition of workout routines from Alo Moves and Tone It Up.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

When it comes to "You," Fitbit's redesign has carried in some easier-to-understand metrics, highlight patterns, and information when viewing them quickly. Hopefully, the changes will enable users to better understand their trends alongside their health and wellness data. Tapping on data in a chart will let the app expand on the topic, so health-conscious individuals can better understand what a change could mean for their well-being.

Fitbit announced and has already kickstarted its mandatory migration, which brings users' accounts into Google's privacy and security system. The company has once again highlighted this, informing users they can "control what's saved and shared with simple, secure app experience backed by Google’s industry-leading privacy and security features."

If you've yet to do so, it's pretty straightforward and won't take more than a minute to get yourself migrated before the 2025 deadline.

With the Fitbit redesign's arrival, Google's autumn of reveals is starting to come into form. The Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 series are set to arrive in two weeks on October 4, with the former rumored to receive a Fitbit refresh of its own. There's pretty much no doubt that both of these devices will appear already running the latest software and with various ways of utilizing their potential to the fullest.