Google announces Pixel 8 launch event set for October

What you need to know

Google has begun sending out invites for its next Pixel launch.

The launch event will take place in New York on October 4.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

Right on the heels of Apple sending out invites to its upcoming iPhone launch, Google has followed suit with invites of its own to the upcoming Pixel launch event.

Several publications have already received the invites, which indicate that the event will take place in New York City on October 4 at 10 a.m. ET. It will be an in-person event where Google says it will "introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices."

Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year pic.twitter.com/RZfpm4u6OZAugust 30, 2023 See more

An October reveal isn't very surprising as it follows last year's launch window pretty closely, with just a couple of days difference.

Google hasn't specifically stated which devices it will reveal at the launch, but it's safe to say we will likely see the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2, at minimum. Fortunately, there have already been more than a few leaks of the upcoming phones, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Google's next flagships.

According to leaks and renders, the Pixel 8 series will have a very similar design to the current lineup of Pixel flagships. There will likely be some design differences, like flat displays on both models, more rounded corners, and new colors. The Pixel 8 Pro has also been spotted with a new temperature sensor on the back, which you can spot in a recently leaked image from the Google Store.

Google will also likely announce new features for its upcoming phones, like the Audio Magic Eraser that was leaked in July.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, that device has been a little more elusive. We expect slight design changes like smaller bezels, but it may look nearly identical to the original Pixel Watch. One big difference we're hearing is that it will sport the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, which may provide a boost in performance and efficiency over the current Exynos chip.