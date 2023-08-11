Leaked Pixel 8 Pro video shows off a cool new Magic Eraser feature

What you need to know

An alleged Pixel 8 promo video shows off a new feature for Magic Eraser.

According to the video, the Pixel 8 will be able to adjust the volume of background noise within a video.

The promo also appears to show off a blue Pixel 8 Pro.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series later this year, likely in October.

Google has been surprisingly quiet about its upcoming Pixel 8 series, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from pouring in, and the latest one suggests that the company may be preparing to start marketing the phone soon.

A user by the name of "EZ" posted a video on Twitter X that appears to be a promo for the Pixel 8, showing off a new feature for Magic Eraser. The feature is dubbed "Audio Magic Eraser," and it will apply to videos shot on the phone, allowing users to filter background noises to better highlight other sounds in the video.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.

The video shows the phone analyzing the video and identifying the various sounds. You can briefly see that it separates the noises in the video by "Sounds," "People," and "Music," and the user is shown adjusting one of the options to remove the sound of a skateboard, which makes it easier to hear the exclamations from the person riding.

In addition to the slider, the feature shows a visual of the audio, presumably so you can have a better idea of all the sounds present.

Text is shown toward the end of the video that reads, "The only phone with Audio Magic Eraser," which indicates the feature may be exclusive to the upcoming Pixel 8 series. This isn't too surprising since the presence of a new Tensor chipset may enable more advanced features, similar to the features like Cinematic Blur that are only available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Finally, the end of the video briefly shows off what appears to be the Pixel 8 Pro in a light blue colorway, not too unlike the Sea Pixel 7a. You can just make out the triple camera array in the rear housing, which suggests we're looking at the more premium model, although Audio Magic Eraser will likely be available on both models.