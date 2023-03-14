One of the coolest features that we've seen released alongside a new phone is Google's Magic Eraser which debuted alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Since then, this has only been available on Pixel devices, while other phone makers have attempted to implement something similar.

Early in March 2023, Google made a surprise announcement as it expanded the availability of Magic Eraser. No longer do you need to own a Pixel device in order to use this feature, but as long as you are a Google One subscriber, you can use Magic Eraser on any of the best Android phones.

How to use Magic Eraser in Google Photos on Android

1. Make sure the Google Photos app is updated to the latest version.

2. Open the Google Photos app.

3. Locate and select the photo you want to use Magic Eraser on.

4. Tap the Edit button in the bottom toolbar.

5. Swipe to the right along the bottom and tap Tools.

6. Tap the Magic Eraser button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Whenever you use Magic Eraser on Android, you'll be presented with a few suggestions of objects or "things" to remove from your photo. After the photo has been analyzed, the suggestions will be highlighted and you can just tap the Erase All button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

However, you also have the ability to manually select things to remove either by circling them or "coloring them in." This isn't a one-stop-shop solution, as you might find that you need to repeat the erasing process a couple of times before the object is fully removed.

Can you use Magic Eraser with an iPhone?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It might come as a bit of a surprise, but not only is Magic Eraser available for all Google One subscribers on Android, you can use Magic Eraser with an iPhone. The only requirement, as previously mentioned, is that you must be subscribed to Google One.

It doesn't appear as if there are any limitations in the way of needing to be subscribed to a specific storage tier. Google One consists of four different options, ranging from 100GB for $1.99 per month and going up to 2TB for $9.99 per month.

In addition to gaining the ability to use Magic Eraser, there are different "perks" that you can also take advantage of. These include up to 10% back when making purchases from the Google Store, access to the new VPN by Google One feature, and more.