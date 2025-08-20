What you need to know

Google unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach for Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

The AI coach acts as a fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor.

It adapts to your goals, recovery, and activity, adjusting workout and sleep suggestions.

A redesigned Fitbit app with AI features will roll out, launching as a preview for Fitbit Premium users.

While the new Google Pixel Watch 4 may not look much different on the outside, Google is shipping serious software features inside. Alongside the new smartwatch, Google today unveiled an AI-powered personal health coach coming to Pixel Watch and Fitbit trackers.

Until now, Pixel Watches and Fitbit have been able to track your body vitals and provide suggestions, but the AI personal health coach takes it to the next level. Google says the new AI health coach is a "fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor" all in one.

Fitness coach, powered by Google Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

The AI health coach takes your wellness metrics, goals, and real-life circumstances into consideration and adapts accordingly. For example, the health coach has a fitness trainer that, like your personal trainer, starts by asking about your goals, preferences and equipment. Based on your answers, it then comes up with detailed workout suggestions and metrics targets based on weekly progression.

The fitness trainer also adjusts workout plans based on your recovery. So if you've had a hard day and not recovered well, the trainer will suggest changes to your weekly plan to help you recover. Moreover, you can also tell the trainer how you're feeling anytime.

For example, if you tweak your back, the AI health coach can adjust your workout.

(Image credit: Google)

Similarly, the AI health coach also works to improve your sleep. Google says the new sleep coach has "advanced algorithms" that give you a more precise understanding of your sleep duration and stages. As you sleep more with your tracker on, the AI coach will give tips to improve your sleep quality over time.

The sleep coach also adjusts to your daily activity, so if you've had a hard workout, it'll add a few more minutes of sleep to recover better.

In addition to sleep and workout tips, you'll also be able to ask the AI coach questions like "should I get an extra hour of sleep or workout tomorrow morning?" or simple ones like "what are the best exercises for weight loss?" and the trainer will provide "personalized answers."

(Image credit: Google)

To make all of this work, Google announced a redesigned Fitbit app will roll out with "coaching and AI at its core." The app now shows metrics more clearly and includes tips up front with a prominent ask coach button for all your questions.

The AI personal health coach is powered by Google Gemini at the backend. It's great to see the company finally making use of the data and its advanced AI model to provide users with useful features and tips.

Google says the coach will learn more about your habits and health as you use it, and the feature supports data from both Health Connect and HealthKit, so it can understand even more of your wellness data.

The AI personal health coach will launch as a preview for Fitbit Premium users in the U.S. starting next month. You can sign up for the preview now to get access as soon as it's available.

For more news and information on the Pixel Watch 4, check out our Ultimate Guide.