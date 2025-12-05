The Google Pixel Watch 4 is jam-packed with features, enough that it's hard to keep track of everything you can, or should, be doing with your new smartwatch! Since I've been using it for months, even after my Pixel Watch 4 review, I can help you get started.

Google takes you through the basics during the initial Watch 4 setup, like connecting your Google email or syncing it with the Fitbit app. This Pixel Watch 4 beginner's guide will focus on features you're expected to find on your own.

These aren't necessarily hidden tricks, but they're tools that'll lay dormant in submenus until you find them. Let's optimize your Pixel Watch 4 settings so you get the best possible experience.

Customize your watch faces and theme

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Tap and hold your watch face, then swipe left and right to move between the different default faces preinstalled on your Watch 4. Whichever face you choose, Wear OS 6 pulls the primary and secondary colors to update the Watch 4's UI color theme; for example, the default Active face makes Tiles and buttons red, while notifications turn dull purple and text bright purple.

Google offers more primary watch faces. Open the Watch app on your connected phone, then tap Watch faces. If you tap Add watch face, you'll find 27 categories with nearly 150 variations, mostly color differences but also different layouts, such as whether to place widgets along the display edge.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

To edit your Watch 4 watch face, tap and hold the watch face, then tap the pencil icon. You'll see three edit options for the theme color, layout, and complications; swipe left to move between them, then tap a name or complication slot to pull up a menu of options.

It's easier to edit in the mobile Watch app, however. Open the Watch faces menu, then Edit under a specific watch face. You'll see more options at once and can preview different colors and layouts without applying them; hit Save to immediately upload your final choices to your watch.