Google says the Pixel Watch 4 should last 'up to 40 hours,' so I took the 45mm model through real-world battery tests, exploring dual-band GPS, cellular, streaming, and more. You're not ready for how good it is

Google promises the Pixel Watch 4 will last 30 or 40 hours per charge, depending on the size you pick. I put my Pixel Watch 4 45mm LTE through several rounds of battery tests over the past month, so I can tell you before you pay extra for size or cellular how long the Watch 4 really lasts, particularly for demanding tasks like music streaming or GPS workouts.

Long story short, anyone upgrading from a Pixel Watch 1 or 2 is going to be pleasantly shocked by how much extra power they're getting.

I touched on battery life in my Google Pixel Watch 4 review, but I didn't dive into specific use cases like phone calls or cellular streaming. The table below breaks down what to expect from a Pixel Watch 4 45mm.

(Since I didn't have a 41mm model to test, we can only assume that it would last about three-quarters as long in most circumstances.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel Watch 4 45mm battery tests Scenario Percentage of Pixel Watch 4 battery usage Sleep tracking Test 1: 10% in 8 hours (1.25%/hour) Test 2: 7% in 7 hours (1%/hour) Phone call (Wi-Fi/ speakers) 12% in 26 minutes (About 4 hours max) Streaming music (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) 11–12% in two tests (About 8 hours max) Streaming music (LTE/Bluetooth) 18% in 1 hour (About 5.5 hours max) Streaming (LTE/Bluetooth) & dual-band GPS 28% in 1 hour (About 3.5 hours max) Dual-band GPS for running or walking 8–12% per hour across five tests (About 8–10 hours max)

My "max" estimates are only extrapolations; it's possible that hours of sustained, heavy-duty apps will wear out the Pixel Watch 4 faster over time. You may experience a shorter estimate if you get more notifications than I do, or if you're actively using Gemini or other apps simultaneously.

With those disclaimers out of the way, Pixel Watch 4 battery life has felt very consistent and dependable across weeks of testing. I find that the Watch 4 45mm nearly always reaches Google's 40-hour estimate with AOD active, with battery to spare. Unless you're frequently streaming music or using GPS, it's reasonable to assume you'll hit two days per charge.

I used GPS most frequently for my Pixel Watch 4 fitness testing, coming away impressed with its minimal impact on overall battery life, despite its increased accuracy with dual-frequency tracking.

Long workouts are no problem on the Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Android Central contributor Tshaka Armstrong also has the Pixel Watch 4 45mm, and he told me he's "been getting around 42 hours battery life with an hour or more of GPS and an hour of streaming to earbuds." If you subtract the 20% or so of battery that his workout and streaming used, that means he made the Watch 4 last as long as Google's estimate, with only 80% power.

The biggest battery drain for the Watch 4 occurs when you use cellular data and GPS simultaneously. If you're a serious athlete who wants to leave your phone behind while streaming music, consider pre-downloading your playlists whenever possible and saving cellular data for emergencies.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

