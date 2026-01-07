CES 2026: I used the Moto Watch, and I'm glad Motorola ditched Wear OS and went with Polar

I don't like Wear OS as a platform; other than the Pixel Watch, every other Wear OS smartwatch has been frustrating to use. That's why I'm glad Motorola decided to go stick with its own software and team up with Polar for the Moto Watch.

The Moto Watch isn't quite a reincarnation of the Moto 360, but it looks great in its own right. The smartwatch has an elegant design, has a steel crown along with an aluminum chassis. As with all Motorola wearables, it's available with a variety of bands, and I like the overall design — it looks like a regular watch.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The 47mm case is on the bigger side, and it houses a 1.43-inch OLED panel with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 coating to provide a layer of resistance against tumbles and scratches. The case is available in white and black, and you can easily switch out the bands if you want to use your own. There are two buttons on the side, and even though it is a pretty big smartwatch, it's light.