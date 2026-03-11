If you're planning to buy a OnePlus or Oppo phone, don't wait too long

Click for next article

OnePlus and Oppo will increase smartphone prices in China starting March 16 due to rising component costs.

All OnePlus phones will see price hikes, while Oppo will raise prices mainly for its lower and mid-range devices.

Price increases are limited to China for now, but global markets could see similar hikes later.

It was only a matter of time before brands began increasing smartphone prices amid the ongoing memory shortage, and it looks like Oppo and OnePlus are the next to follow.

Samsung already increased the prices of the base Galaxy S26 and mid-tier Galaxy S26 Plus by $100 this year, and now OnePlus and Oppo appear to be following the same path. Both companies have announced that they will increase prices for some smartphones in China starting March 16, 2026.

The companies say that due to "rising costs of several key mobile phone components" and after "careful evaluation," they have decided to increase prices for certain models (via GizmoChina).

Under the change, all OnePlus phones will see a price increase, while Oppo will raise prices only for some of its lower and mid-range devices. Oppo's flagship Find and Reno series, along with the Oppo Pad lineup, are not affected for now.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The good news is that these price increases don't appear to apply globally yet. OnePlus confirmed to PCMag that it is not raising prices in the U.S. at the moment, stating, "We do not have any additional information to share at this time," though it did not rule out future increases.

Oppo does not sell its phones directly in the U.S., but its sister brand OnePlus offers several devices there, including the OnePlus 15R as well as the OnePlus 13 and 13R from last year. If the company eventually follows the same strategy globally, we could see price increases for those models, too.

Smartphone prices are expected to rise this year as the overall market continues to slow. Some analysts even fear global smartphone shipments could fall below levels seen during the COVID-19 period. It remains to be seen which other brands will follow with similar price increases.

Android Central's Take

This isn't exactly surprising. Rising memory and component costs are affecting the entire industry, so price increases were inevitable. The real question is how quickly these hikes will spread outside China.

Since OnePlus and Oppo still rely heavily on the Chinese market, it's possible the impact elsewhere may take some time. Still, the situation does not look particularly encouraging for smartphone buyers right now.