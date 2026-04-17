OnePlus' Europe exit isn't official yet, but the signs aren't great

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What you need to know

A OnePlus Europe employee's LinkedIn post suggests the company may be scaling back operations in the region.

Reports indicate OnePlus is reviewing its global strategy, possibly exiting key markets to focus on China.

OnePlus hasn't confirmed anything yet, but its current direction raises questions about global plans.

It seems not all is going well with OnePlus, as a new LinkedIn post from a OnePlus employee in Europe suggests that the company may be scaling down its operations in the region.

OnePlus has been under scrutiny for a while now. Earlier reports suggested that the company is rethinking its global strategy, with plans to exit some key markets. After that, OnePlus India's CEO said there was nothing to worry about. However, soon after that, the OnePlus India CEO stepped down — and now, it looks like the company may also be scaling back in the European market.

A Reddit post highlighted a now-deleted LinkedIn update from a senior community manager at OnePlus Europe, suggesting that the company may be exiting the market.

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While the employee didn't share the full internal note, they did mention that "based on a comprehensive assessment of the European market environment, business performance, and resource allocation, OnePlus Europe is currently reviewing its regional road map and product strategy."

(Image credit: Reddit r/oneplus)

What this likely means is that OnePlus could be gradually pulling back from the region. The employee didn't directly say they were laid off, but it does sound like they are preparing to look for new opportunities.

From a broader perspective, this suggests things may not be going entirely to plan for OnePlus this year. The company has launched new devices, but multiple reports indicate it may exit certain global markets to focus more on its China business. There have also been claims about scaling back in India, possibly shifting focus to mid-range and budget devices.

We've reached out to OnePlus for comment on this, and we'll update you if we hear back.

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Android Central's Take

It's not just OnePlus. A number of Android brands have been facing a slowdown in sales this year. Rising memory costs and other component prices are also playing a role, and overall, it hasn't been the best year so far for smartphone makers.