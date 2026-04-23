OnePlus quietly drops a great smartwatch while its global business is in limbo

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What you need to know

OnePlus has quietly listed the Watch 4 on its global site.

Hardware barely changes, with the same Snapdragon W5, BES 2800 chip, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Full titanium build makes it lighter and slightly thinner, with a sharper 1.5-inch OLED hitting 3,000 nits.

While the specs are fully revealed, pricing and release date are still unknown.

Things are strange in tech at the moment. OnePlus is laying off employees and rethinking its global business. Still, instead of staying quiet, the company quietly introduced its next smartwatch as if nothing unusual is happening.

Meet the OnePlus Watch 4. It’s official and listed on the company’s global website. We know all the specs, but the price and release date are still missing.

There aren’t any big hardware changes, though. The Watch 4 uses the same Snapdragon W5 chip and BES 2800 coprocessor as the Watch 2 and Watch 3. It still has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

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The battery is almost the same at 632mAh. It should last up to 16 days in power saver mode, 5 days in smart mode, and 3 days with heavy use.

Titanium for everyone

Now, the whole case is made from titanium alloy instead of just the bezel. This change lowers the weight to 43g, or 68g with the strap, and makes the 47.4mm body slightly thinner. The watch also features a clear 1.5-inch LTPO OLED display (466 x 466) that can reach 3,000 nits of brightness in sports mode.

The main improvement is in the software. The Watch 4 launches with OxygenOS Watch 8, which is based on Wear OS 6. That’s one version ahead of the Watch 3. Gemini is included, and the watch has all the latest health certifications, although a few are still missing in the U.S.

The watch has plenty of protection features: 5ATM, IP68, and now an IP69 rating for high-temperature water jets. It also meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

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The OnePlus Watch 4 is available in Evergreen Titanium and Midnight Titanium. There’s no official price yet, but since it has similar hardware to the $350 Watch 3, it will likely be in that range.

Android Central's Take

Here’s what bothers me. For buyers, this watch is actually impressive. It offers a lighter titanium body, a great display, and Wear OS 6 with Gemini before most competitors. But a good watch doesn’t mean much if the company might disappear soon. OnePlus wants recognition for releasing a polished product, but hasn’t addressed whether it will support the watch in the future.