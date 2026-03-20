This smartwatch completely crushed Samsung and Apple in battery life tests — and it just scored a rare discount at Amazon

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The OnePlus Watch 3 lasts up to 16 days in Power Saver mode.

A OnePlus Watch 3 with a blue watchface
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is set to kick off on March 25th, but you don't need to wait to score an incredible smartwatch deal. The OnePlus Watch 3, our favorite Android watch for battery life, just scored a rare $50 discount ahead of the sale, knocking the price down to $249.99. 

Price drops on the OnePlus Watch 3 are exceedingly rare, so if you've been waiting for the right time to grab a battery life beast that doesn't skimp on innovative smartwatch features, now's your chance. 

OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm):$299.99$249.99 at Amazon