Amazon just announced another Prime Day, and it starts next week — FAQ, early deals, and everything you need to know about the Big Spring Sale

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Don't check your calendar: Prime Day is still months away, but you don't need to wait to score some great tech deals at Amazon. The retail giant just announced that its Big Spring Sale event will return March 25th to 31st, featuring hundreds of great deals for Prime members and non-members alike.

I've been covering Amazon sale events like this for years, so I can tell you exactly what to expect when the sale goes live. I'll even drop a few early deals for folks who don't want to wait until next week.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is sure to showcase some of the best deals this side of Prime Day, so if you're planning to make a big tech purchase this spring, now's the time to get ready. Here's what you need to know.

Big Spring Sale FAQ

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Similar to the Prime Day sale event in July and Big Deal Days in October, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is an opportunity for the retailer to heavily discount products across all categories, with particularly good deals available for paying Amazon Prime members.

(Image credit: Amazon)

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is set to run from March 25th through the 31st. That's a full week of savings, which is considerably longer than July's two-day Prime Day event.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?

As with most of the retailer's major sale events, most of the best deals during Big Spring Sale will only be available to Prime members. If you're not a member just yet, there's a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of a Prime subscription without paying a cent.

If you're simply not a fan of Amazon, it's also worth mentioning that many of the retailer's biggest competitors — such as Best Buy and Walmart — are likely to launch their own rival sales around the same time. I'll share news about these competing sale events once I learn more.

What deals should I expect during Amazon's Big Spring sale?

Amazon's sale events typically showcase deals across all product categories, from TVs and smartphones to kitchen appliances and furniture. Expect loads of deals on Amazon's own line of Fire and Alexa smart home devices, plus plenty of discounts of Android phones, tablets, and more. If we're lucky, we may even see some of the year's first great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

Early deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicks off on March 25th, but you don't need to wait to score some seriously great discounts on some of our favorite Android devices. I've dropped my TOP 5 currently-active Amazon deals below, so take a look and see if you can get some of your spring shopping done early.

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