Phones Google Pixel The beloved Google Pixel 9a just crashed to $399 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale Deals By Zachary David published 27 March 2026 A capable midrange masterpiece for under $400. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors