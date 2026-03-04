I used the Google Pixel 10a for two weeks, and it makes me question if price is a feature

The Google Pixel 9a was a major overhaul for the A-series, but don't expect the same for the Pixel 10a. Google didn't change much about the Pixel 10a, keeping the chip, memory, and storage configuration identical, with limited design and display changes. There's no Pixelsnap or Qi2 support, either. That said, there are some nice upgrades, and it's great that the price is still at the $500 sweet spot.

Price hikes could prove to be the biggest story of 2026 — memory and storage shortages are adding to rising component prices that could inevitably reach consumers. That context is crucial to understanding the Google Pixel 10a, which I've been using for the past two weeks. The past four generations of A-series Pixel phones came with complete redesigns and performance upgrades, but the Pixel 10a is different. It's using a design that's almost identical to the Pixel 9a, and it is powered by the same Tensor G4 processor.

With that in mind, you might be wondering why you should bother paying for the Google Pixel 10a if it has more similarities than differences with its predecessor. After living with the Pixel 10a and comparing it with the Pixel 9a, the answer is more obvious than it seems. Google made just enough hardware changes while adding Android 16 and a few Pixel 10-exclusive software features to the Pixel 10a without raising the price. That last part is crucial.

I suspect Google had to choose between raising the price of the Pixel 10a and upgrading key components or keeping the status quo. It chose the latter, and that might be for the best. There isn't a single phone in the Pixel 10a's class priced at $500 or less — the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, OnePlus 15R, and iPhone 17e are all more expensive. In that case, the Pixel 10a still feels like the best $500 Android phone you can buy, even if we all wish there were more hardware changes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 10a specs Category Google Pixel 10a Processor Google Tensor G4 Display 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display, 1080 x 2424 resolution, 60-120Hz, 3000 nits peak brightness Operating System Android 16 Updates Until Android 23 (2033) Memory 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,100 mAh Charging 23W wired, 10W Qi wireless charging Rear cameras 48 MP wide camera with OIS, 13MP ultrawide camera with OIS Front camera 13MP front camera Durability IP68, Gorilla Glass 7i Colors Lavender, Berry, Fog, Obsidian Weight 183g Dimensions 153.9mm x 73mm x 9mm

Google announced the Pixel 10a on Feb. 18, 2026 and pre-orders opened that day. The phone officially launches March 5, 2026 starting at $499 for the 128GB model. The upgraded 256GB configuration is available for $599, and there are a handful of promotions and trade-in offers that can help sweeten the deal.

It's hard to notice unless you have the two phones side-by-side, but arguably the most impactful Pixel 10a upgrade is the refreshed camera bump. It looks just like the Pixel 9a's slight "waterdrop" camera housing from afar, but the Pixel 10a version is completely flush. To be specific, the glass covering the rear camera system is actually recessed behind the composite plastic back panel. If you're worried about the plastic back, don't be. The Google Pixel 10a rear casing is comfortable, and one less thing for you to crack.

The smartphone is technically thicker than its predecessor, measuring 9mm thick compared to the Pixel 9a's 8.9mm figure. However, the amazing thing about having a flush camera system is that Google's advertised 9mm thickness is truly 9mm. You can rest the Pixel 10a on a flat surface, like a table or desk, without it rocking around unbalanced. I have noticed that the lack of a raised edge makes the lens cover more prone to collecting fingerprints, but otherwise, the completely flat back is a huge perk of using the Pixel 10a.

There are a few other design changes you might not pick up on. The physical SIM card tray is still here, even for U.S. buyers, but it has been relocated to the top-left side of the device. Taking its place on the bottom left of the smartphone is a matching speaker grill to add symmetry to the Pixel 10a. There's just one thing to note — it's not a working speaker. The stereo speaker system only uses the earpiece and the right bottom speaker, while the left grille is strictly for visual effect (and a microphone).

The top of the Google Pixel 10a has one cellular antenna band instead of two on the Pixel 9a. This could be related to a modem change — the Pixel 10a uses the newer Exynos 5400 modem for connectivity. Crucially, this modem supports satellite connectivity. You get Satellite SOS on the Google Pixel 10a as a result, whereas the Pixel 9a missed out on that feature. These are tiny differences, but this was a tiny annual update from Google.

You also have a USB-C port on the bottom for charging, and speeds are faster this year. A fast charger support 45W speeds and the PPS standard can get the Pixel 10a up to 50% battery in 30 minutes, which is impressive. There's wireless charging, which is also faster at 10W. However, the new phone didn't get Qi2's speed increases or magnetic Pixelsnap compatibility. This is a shame, and I wish Qi2 support became standard on all Android phones, but it appears to be another cost-cutting measure.

Google upgraded the display glass from Gorilla Glass 3 to Gorilla Glass 7i, which is a notable durability improvement. It won't hold up against Corning's best glass, like Ceramic Shield 2 or Gorilla Armor 2, though. In just a few weeks of use, I picked up a few gnarly scratches on my Pixel 10a, so you'll probably want to use a screen protector with yours. In terms of build quality, the Pixel 10a is once again IP68 certified.

The display is another holdover from the Pixel 9a, with one minor tweak: the screen now gets 200 nits brighter in HDR mode and 300 nits brighter in peak conditions. Otherwise, the Pixel 10a has the same 6.3-inch pOLED screen with a 1080x2424 resolution as its predecessor. The bezels are on the larger side, but this is something you forget about within a few minutes of using the device.

Out of the box, the Pixel 10a screen felt a little lackluster. It wasn't very responsive and the colors seemed off, especially with a dim look around the display edges. This is easily fixed by changing two settings, but you'll want to make these changes. You need to manually enable 120Hz refresh rates (60Hz is the out-of-box default) and you might want to change the Adaptive color profile to Natural. To me, switching this setting significantly improved the Pixel 10a's display, evening out the color vibrancy and brightness across the entire screen.

The camera hardware is unchanged compared to the Pixel 9a, but I don't think this is much of an issue. Google revamped the Pixel 9a camera system, and the changes were for the better. Colors weren't oversaturated and photos turned out more lifelike due to new color science and processing differences. I'm seeing the same with photos captured with the Pixel 10a — the 48MP wide-angle lens and 13MP ultrawide camera still take excellent shots for the price.

You can see the results for yourself in the Google Pixel 10a camera samples below: