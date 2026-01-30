Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition is the F1 phone collab I've always wanted

Realme nailed it with the GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The phone has a unique design inspired by Aston Martin's racing livery, and it stands out quite a bit visually. You also get plenty of unique software effects, and the internal hardware is among the best of any phone available today. Combine that with great cameras, a massive battery, and fluid software, and you have an all-rounder that doesn't have many notable flaws. If you're an F1 fan, this may just be the best phone for you.

I'm still smarting over how last season ended; Max had all the momentum going into Abu Dhabi, and I thought he'd be able to once again clinch the title with the barest of margins. Nevertheless, Lando deserved the win; McLaren was consistent throughout the season, and if anything, the racing was enjoyable in the latter half of the year.

And just like that, we are in the 2026 cycle, and testing of the new cars suggests this season should be just as interesting. Before that though, it's time to take a look at an interesting collaboration: the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The phone retails in India for ₹79,999 ($870), which is just ₹1,000 ($11) more than the regular 16GB/512GB model of the GT 8 Pro. Now, Realme isn't technically partnered with the Aston Martin F1 team, but that doesn't make the phone any less intriguing.

A design Adrian Newey would be proud of

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If anything, Realme went above and beyond in designing the phone, and the GT 8 Pro Dream Edition looks quite different to the regular GT 8 Pro. The brand did a great job translating Aston Martin's livery, and the metallic paint conveys a sense of elegance that you just don't get with the standard model. You even get flow lines etched on the rear, and that just looks cool.

Dominating the rear is the Aston Martin emblem in silver, and it contrasts very well with the green hue of the phone. A differentiating design feature on the GT 8 Pro is the interchangeable camera covers, and that's available on this device as well — you get a rounded and square cover, and both are designed to mimic a Kevlar finish that looks pretty great.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The green design has yellow accents, and this again adds a little bit of flair to the phone (not that it needs it). Honestly, the GT 8 Pro Dream Edition is one of the most striking phones around, and even though Aston Martin isn't rivaling Red Bull or McLaren yet, that may change soon thanks to the new regulations and Adrian Newey's wizardry.

As is usually the case with every limited edition phone, the GT 8 Pro Dream Edition comes with a custom packaging that has plenty of cool accessories. You get two cases (to accommodate the two camera cover designs), and unboxing the phone is an occasion — as it should be on a device like this. It's a small thing, but I like that the SIM card ejector is styled after the AMR25, and it may just be the best-looking one I used yet, even though I like the arc reactor that POCO bundled with the X7 Pro Iron Man Edition.