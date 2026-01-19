Honor Magic 8 Pro review: A compelling Galaxy S26 Ultra alternative... if you can get it

Android Central Verdict
Honor is leaning into what it does best with the Magic 8 Pro. From a class-leading OLED display that sports the most eye-friendly features we've seen to date, to a telephoto camera that produces near DSLR quality shots, this is Honor's most impressive phone to date. Top-notch performance, ultrafast charging, two-day battery life, excellent haptics (for once), and seven years of OS updates round off the excellent experience, and the IP69K build is more rugged than anything you'll get from bigger brands. Magic OS is better than ever (but still feels a bit clunky), and the company's image processing on the main cameras can look a bit oversharpened at times, but these are minor problems for what's otherwise a truly great flagship.
Pros
- +
Mind-blowing telephoto camera
- +
3D face and excellent ultrasonic fingerprint biometrics
- +
Ultrafast charging with superb battery life and performance
- +
Class-leading OLED display with the best eye-friendly features to date
- +
Seven years of OS updates and improved UX
- +
Great haptics and rugged IP69K build
Cons
- -
Some OS design is still clunky
- -
Curved glass means lower-quality tempered glass protectors
- -
Photos can look oversharpened at times
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The last six months have been pivotal for Honor, a company that often apes Apple's design but has historically struggled to deliver the same caliber of experiences. But that's all changed with laptops like the Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon, phones like the Honor 400 Pro and Honor Magic V5, and now the Honor Magic 8 Pro.
Some of this is Honor's close relationship with Google, which now allows the company to sit among the elite few offering seven full years of OS updates for its top-tier phones, Magic 8 Pro included, as well as deeply-nested integration with core services like Gemini.
Plus, Honor is doubling down on what makes its phones great and unique, like a camera that produces near DSLR quality imagery from its 200MP telephoto sensor, or a display that not only pushes class-leading brightness but doesn't forget that humans have to look at its visage during all hours of the day without getting eye strain. The Magic 8 Pro is a phone unlike any Honor has built before, and it makes recommending it a breeze.