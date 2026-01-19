Honor Magic 8 Pro review: A compelling Galaxy S26 Ultra alternative... if you can get it

Android Central Verdict

Honor is leaning into what it does best with the Magic 8 Pro. From a class-leading OLED display that sports the most eye-friendly features we've seen to date, to a telephoto camera that produces near DSLR quality shots, this is Honor's most impressive phone to date. Top-notch performance, ultrafast charging, two-day battery life, excellent haptics (for once), and seven years of OS updates round off the excellent experience, and the IP69K build is more rugged than anything you'll get from bigger brands. Magic OS is better than ever (but still feels a bit clunky), and the company's image processing on the main cameras can look a bit oversharpened at times, but these are minor problems for what's otherwise a truly great flagship.