I used Huawei's Mate X7 to take photos of the world's tallest building, and I'm convinced that this foldable has the best cameras

Huawei clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to foldables, and the tri-folding Mate XT continues to be the most innovative phone around. While the Mate XT is so much more than a technical showcase, Huawei still makes regular book-style foldables, and its latest model — the Mate X7 — brings a bigger battery and better cameras.

Huawei unveiled the Mate X7 in China on November 25, and introduced the foldable globally at a launch event in Dubai on December 11. The foldable will go on sale in select regions in Southeast Asia in the coming weeks, where it will cost the equivalent of €2,099 ($2,459).

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I've always liked Huawei's design aesthetic, and the Mate X7 looks similar to its predecessor. The foldable has a ultra-sleek profile that's in line with the Vivo X Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Huawei switched to a newer camera housing at the back that makes the X7 stand out. The foldable has a great in-hand feel, and at 235g, it isn't heavy in the least; Huawei somehow managed to bring down the weight by 4g while adding a bigger battery.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I'm using the red variant of the Mate X7, and it has a vegan leather back that's terrific to hold and use. Huawei also has the device in black, but if you need a model that will turn heads, the leather variant is the one to get.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The camera module juts out quite a bit, but as it is centered, there's now wobble whatsoever when using the Mate X7 on a table, and in this area, it has a key advantage over the Z Fold 7. I like the in-hand feel thanks to the rounded edges and beveled sides, and the weight distribution is ideal.

The Mate X7 also gets IP58 and IP59 ingress protection, making it that much more durable — only Google delivers better protection on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Coming in at 4.5mm unfolded and 9.5mm folded, the Mate X7 isn't quite the thinnest foldable around, but honestly, it feels just as great to use as the Z Fold 7 or X Fold 5.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Where the X7 differentiates itself is the panel; both the 6.49-inch cover screen and the inner 8-inch OLED panels have better brightness than previous years, and it makes a genuine difference in outdoor use. Color rendition is better as well, and there's increased vibrancy. You get 120Hz refresh on either screen, and they both include 1,440Hz PWM as standard.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The hinge itself has a smooth articulation and stays unfolded at various angles, and this hasn't proved to be an issue at all. Huawei has been making foldables for well over half a decade now, and continual tweaks to the hinge over the years has resulted in a lighter and better design. There is a marginal crease along the inner panel, but it isn't as evident as previous years, and with just a day of use, I don't notice it.