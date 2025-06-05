What you need to know

Jackie Chan appeared in a People Magazine interview, where a short clip of him showing off his pandas on TikTok revealed his foldable smartphone.

We suspect the phone to be either an Honor Magic V3 or a Huawei Mate X6.

However, due to Jackie Chan's long-standing public preference for Huawei phones and his history of recommending them, our guess strongly leans towards the actor owning the newer Huawei Mate X6.

Jackie Chan recently sat down with People Magazine to reflect on his life and career, from unforgettable film sets to surprising family revelations. The video gives viewers a peek into his memorable moments, as he shares stories looking back at some of his photos.

A short snippet of the video has been doing the rounds on TikTok, where Chan shows off his Pandas to the world. While these Pandas are definitely adorable, what caught our attention was the phone he was using. It looks like one of the latest foldable devices, due to the obviously visible hinge in the center.

When we looked a little closer, we saw that the phone is small enough to be held in one hand, and sleek too, when unfolded.

The device's form factor has led us to believe that it could either be the Huawei Mate X6 or the Honor Magic V3. Upon comparing screenshots from the video clip with his Honor Magic V3, Android Central's Nick Sutrich noted that they appeared to be identical phones. He specifically pointed out the battery icon, hinge piece, and corners of the device as being a match to the Honor Magic V3.

Meanwhile, others on the team speculate that Jackie Chan actually uses the Huawei Mate X6. It's a bummer that we don't get to see the rear panel of the device; it would've made it easier to guess. As for why we think it's mostly a Huawei Mate X6, it's because Chan has a history of owning Huawei phones.

The actor has been spotted using Huawei phones since 2016, and in 2019, when a fan gave Jackie a Huawei phone at an event, he reportedly pulled out three Huawei phones and said, “I use Huawei and have several of them. Chinese people should use domestic products. Wherever I go in the world, I would recommend it to others."

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich/ Android Central)

Later in 2023, the actor was spotted shopping for a new phone in a Huawei store in Chongzhou, China. Chan was seen browsing through different models and inquiring about them with Huawei staff.

According to someone present at the store, the actor wanted to buy the newly launched Mate 60 but was told it was out of stock and could only be pre-ordered. Later, he ended up getting the Huawei Mate X3. Considering Jackie Chan's fascination with the brand, our speculation is leaning towards the fact that the actor owns the new Huawei Mate X6, which was launched in November 2024.