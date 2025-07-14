What you need to know

An APK teardown of the HeyMelody app reveals code referencing Spotify Tap for OnePlus/ Oppo earbuds.

Spotify Tap enables users to play and switch songs with a double or triple tap, bypassing the need to open the app or unlock the phone.

The feature is currently in early testing, with official rollout details and specific earbud compatibility still to be determined.

OnePlus and Oppo, together might soon make listening to Spotify hassle-free on their earbuds, as new evidence from their HeyMelody app hints at.

Folks at Android Authority have managed to perform an APK teardown of the HeyMelody app — the native app available for Android phones and iOS devices to set up the audio accessories from Oppo and OnePlus. The teardown of the HeyMelody v115.8 version has revealed new code referencing Spotify Tap.

For the unaware, Spotify Tap is a feature that lets users start playing tracks with a double tap or triple tap on compatible earbuds without the need to unlock the phone or open the Spotify app. The feature is already a prominent one on audio products made by Bose, Jabra, Sony, and Marshall or some Samsung Galaxy Buds, for that matter. The latest evidence suggests that OnePlus and Oppo are joining the list sooner.

The publication further notes that the mention of Spotify Tap in the HeyMelody app didn't specifically say whether it is for current audio products like the OnePlus Buds 4 via an update or tailored for the upcoming products from both the sibling companies.

Early testing, however, indicates that the alleged feature is in the works, and once enabled, users will be able to assign either a double or triple tap on the earbud connected to an Android phone to play their favorite song from Spotify and repeat the aforementioned process to switch to the next song.

Still in works?

These APK teardown findings need to be taken with a grain of salt as the feature needs more polishing, according to the publication. As it remains unclear whether the double tap or triple tap gesture to trigger the Spotify app can be set to a single earbud or both earbuds of the Oppo or OnePlus.

Plus, there is a possibility that it would be applicable to products made by either of these companies, too. Things should make sense when the official rollout of the feature commences.

On the other hand, Spotify is working on rolling out the most requested Hi-Res audio feature rollout, according to the latest evidence that recently popped up. The said feature, for the unaware, was first announced back in 2021.