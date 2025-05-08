What you need to know

Spotify's latest announcement highlights an update to its "Queue," which gives Premium subscribers more management over their songs.

The company is also testing a new "Snooze" button that "temporarily" hides a specific song from playlists.

Playlists on the mobile app will better showcase options for Adding and Editing its contents, as well as more for the "Create" button.

Today (May 8), Spotify detailed three new ways it's looking to improve the music discovery experience for its listeners in its app.

In a blog post, Spotify highlighted the rollout of a few updates and a new test that users can expect. The platform says these updates are designed to place users "in the driver's seat" regarding their preferred listening and music discovery. Beginning with Premium subscribers, Spotify says the "Queue" is receiving an upgrade.

The post states your Queue is grabbing a visual refresh that places options like Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer in easier-to-reach spots. Premium users are also said to see the tracks Spotify recommends in their Queue after the songs they've personally queued up are done.

Of course, Spotify's recommendations will appear if you've enabled Smart Shuffle or Autoplay. The platform says users can easily turn these off in their settings.

The test for Premium subscribers continues with an updated Hide button and a new Snooze button. The former will now hide a song on a playlist across all of your synced devices. The new Snooze button will give users a "temporary" break from a specific song, which lasts for 30 days.

All of these features are reportedly slowly arriving for Premium subscribers; however, there are plans to extend access to more people.

Playlist Customization & Collabs

(Image credit: Spotify)

The other side of these updates include better playlist customization options. These particularly concern mobile users, with Spotify preparing to rollout new "management tools." Mobile app users will soon find Add, Sort, and Edit buttons at the top of all of their playlists.

What's more, users who typically toss their tunes into their "Liked Songs" will find the ability to build a playlist out of its contents. Spotify says there will be an option to filter music by genre and a "turn into playlist" button. This feature in Liked Songs is rolling out for users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S.

Another Spotify app feature arriving is the Create Button, marked with a plus icon at the bottom-right of your phone. Spotify is placing features like playlist creation, collaborate with friends, and "join a Blend" within it. Premium users in "supported markets" go a step further by receiving access to Spotify's Jam and AI Playlists in the Create button.

Spotify's AI Playlists hit the app in testing last year, giving users the ability to craft a playlist out of their words. The platform offers some pre-made suggestions to get users started if they don't know where to begin. Spotify encourages users to get creative with their ideas and see what the AI generator thinks up. The blog post reiterates AI Playlists' expansion to 40 additional markets a month ago, bringing more listeners into the fold.