Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

It's no secret that Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms. Here at our Android Central, our team members largely favor Spotify over YouTube Music for the most part, myself included. The main draw is, of course, the spectacular Jam feature, which is enough to woo YouTube Music loyalists such as our managing editor Derrek Lee even.

Launched in September 2023, Jam continues to be Spotify's unique selling point, despite the addition of several new features and tools to the platform since. As it stands, I don't want Spotify to release new options like premium tiers. Instead, I wish Spotify would augment Jam sessions with features like comments and reactions. Here's why.

The social element sets Spotify Jam apart

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What I love about Spotify Jam is the social element it adds to the music streaming experience. An individual starts a Jam session and shares it with friends, who can all create a playlist and listen together.

This is useful in gatherings like parties and hangouts, but also if you're in a long-distance relationship or just looking to chill with those dear to you remotely. There are even more fun interpretations of this feature that you may not have considered.

For instance, I went on a short island getaway with my partner and close friends a few months back. We took an eight-hour bus ride to the jetty point together. Now normally, if it was private transport we'd blast music all along the way with everyone contributing to the Jam.

To avoid disturbing other passengers, we all put on headphones or earbuds and had a private Jam session going, like a silent rave that didn't bother anyone around us. Everyone was queuing songs, making requests or discussing each other's song choices on the group chat.

Another friend of mine uses Spotify Jam to spend quality time with his girlfriend while she's on vacation with her family, thousands of kilometers away from him. Time zones might separate them, but something as simple as a Jam helps them feel close to each other and share special moments.

Even in the midst of work, studies, or workouts at the gym, they communicate by starting a Jam together and simply adding songs they would like the other to try out, or maybe to convey a feeling or thought.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I'm sure there are many others out there who use Spotify Jam for its social aspect, to connect with others via music. Spotify should really augment this feature for such users.

Imagine, being able to add short comments to a Jam session, like users do on timestamps during tracks on SoundCloud. You could highlight your favorite part of a track that your partner shared with you or leave questions for friends in the Jam to answer.

Think how fun it would be to attach voice notes at the start of a song to explain something, add fun facts, or maybe even dedicate that song to a specific person who is part of the Jam.

Reactions would also be a welcome addition to Spotify Jam sessions. The fun chaos of having friends with drastically different music tastes means that you can facilitate dialogue, expand your preferences, and simply enjoy learning something new about someone. Naturally, being able to react to songs on a Jam playlist would enhance such experiences, generate friendly banter, and potentially create memorable moments that other music streaming platforms could never.

By bringing interactive features like these to Jam sessions, Spotify has the potential to become even better than it already is and maybe even redefine what a music streaming app should be capable of.