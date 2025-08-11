How many updates will the Google Pixel 10 receive? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 is expected to receive up to seven years of software updates and OS upgrades, which should include periodic Pixel Drops and Android feature drops.

The Google Pixel 10 is right around the corner, and while many of the big (and small) details are currently under wraps, we can surmise some things about Google's upcoming flagship smartphone series. As such, we expect that the Pixel 10 series will continue to receive the same software update promise of previous Pixel generations, meaning it will get seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of software updates.

Google has made this a standard for Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 8 series. This is one of the best software update promises in the industry, with other companies like Samsung and Honor also promising seven years of updates. The difference with Pixels, however, is that they also come with frequent Pixel Drops, which bring a host of new features at least once a quarter alongside security patches. This means that users can expect new features throughout the year, not just when a major Android version drops.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In addition to Pixel Drops and monthly security updates, users can also expect Android feature drops, which, like Pixel Drops, add new features for all Android users, Pixel or otherwise. Pixels also frequently receive bug fixes to ensure that the software remains stable, making these phones incredibly reliable.

The Pixel 9 supports up to seven years of updates, so it would come as no surprise to see the Pixel 10 series also receive the same amount of support when it's announced on August 20. This would be thanks in part to Google's Tensor G5, which is expected to power the upcoming phone. Tensor is Google's custom-designed chipset, which is why it's able to provide Pixels with extended software support.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.

